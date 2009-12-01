Ann Elise Monte is an Australian student who would quite like to have a book published. She has written a number of short stories that have been published in a small-circulation magazine.
She writes Young Adult fiction of the speculative and LGBT varieties, occasionally delving into Contemporary and New Adult for short fiction. Some of her favourite authors over the years have included J.K. Rowling (naturally), Maggie Stiefvater, Tess Sharpe, Shaun David Hutchinson and Benjamin Alire Saenz.
Ann Elise is also training in the musical theatre disciplines of singing, acting and dancing (or trying to dance, anyway) and is a mediocre pianist. She trips over her dogs and talks to them like they’re babies.
6 thoughts on “About The Blogger”
I am 22 and love Young Adult fiction. J.K. Rowling is my idol. I am in the process of writing a YA novel.
YA is amazing. It’s what I always come back to in both writing and reading. The occasional story aimed at adults may catch my eye, but YA has always been my favourite.
