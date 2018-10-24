Review: Welcome to Orphancorp by Marlee Jane Ward

A sharp-edged semi-futuristic riff about a rebellious teenager’s last week at an industrial orphanage. ‘Takes all of your dystopian nightmares and connects them to a mother lode of pure emotional intensity. There’s so much keen detail here about the cruel logic of oppressive institutions, you’ll feel Mirii’s yearning for freedom in your bones – and you’ll rejoice at every tiny moment of escape that she achieves. Welcome to Orphancorp is harrowing, scarily real, and ultimately super moving.’ – Charlie Jane Anders (i09) ‘Punchy, crunchy, sexy and smart, Welcome to Orphancorp is a short, sharp shock of a story with bruised-but-not broken characters and a bonsai dystopia you can actually believe in. Marlee Jane Ward is a writer of heart and passion, muscle and slow-burning anger.’ – Ian McDonald ‘Welcome to Orphancorp is an intimate, heartfelt story set in the darkest of places. I can’t stop thinking about these characters.’ – Kij Johnson ‘An object lesson in how to dehumanise young people by locking them up and depriving them of all warmth and care – has never been more timely. This gritty, greasy story is peppered with violence and lit with the slenderest shafts of affection and hope. It will make your jaw clench with fear for the indomitable Mirii Mahoney, and your fist punch the air at her every tiny victory.’ – Margo Lanagan

I’ve had this book on my TBR for a while and finally ran across it in the library. See on Goodreads.

Details at a glance:

Title: Welcome to Orphancorp

Series/Standalone: Series (Book #1)

Author: Marlee Jane Ward

Genre: YA Dystopian

First published: 2015

Format: Paperback (library)

Pairings: F/F, M/F

Sexual content: Yes – frequent, including an orgy, the language is not overly explicit but it’s clear what is going on

Rep: Bisexual Aboriginal MC (her name means shooting star in Gamilaraay language), sapphic Vietnamese LI, nonbinary South Asian character

Ownvoices: Bisexuality

Content warnings: Fatphobia, pedophilia (not condoned, but not called out), racist anti-Aboriginal slurs (uncensored, called out), child abuse, torture, psychological abuse, implied self-harm

This was an interesting novella that clearly draws inspiration from Australian detention centres, high incarceration rates for Indigenous Australians and the issue of the school-to-prison pipeline. It’s also part of a grand tradition of horrible orphanages in fiction, which fits extremely well into a dystopian setting. There was a 1984-esque vibe to the way shackles and other similar restraints were never called by their names, but were called Consequences. Characters are tortured during this novel but the narrative skips over most of it.

A note on the cover: All the covers I have ever seen for this book are extremely misleading. Given the level of sexual content and profanity, I would not give this to a child the same age as the kid on the cover.

The writing style is easy to read and the characters are surprisingly vivid given they have little time to develop. Some might call the F/F pairing instalove because of how quickly it had to develop in the short space of time the protagonist had left in the orphanage, but it didn’t bother me and I was surprisingly invested in them.

It was also really cool to see that Mirii, the protagonist, was a self-taught tattoo artist and extremely interested in technology.

I did have a serious issue with the fatphobia. It seems like every adult villain is described as fat in some way. The one thin antagonist is a much more sympathetic character than most of the fat antagonists.

Even then, on a different issue, there is a scene where that character refuses to participate in an orgy and it’s framed a little oddly like it’s just one more thing that sets her apart from Mirii and her friends. On the other hand of that, during that same orgy, one character doesn’t consent to one particular act and that is respected. Mirii also has a serious conversation about consent with a younger orphan, Cam, who is just becoming sexually active with the other orphans in his age group. That was a good thing.

I’m also uncertain of the use of an uncensored slur in the book. I don’t know if the author is Aboriginal or not (since it’s not always obvious by looking at someone), so I’m not 100% comfortable passing judgement here. I will say that it is called out immediately and the character who used it, Cam, is a child who then learns better and doesn’t use it again. I did really enjoy the protagonist’s budding friendship with him otherwise.

There were probably better ways to get Mirii to talk about the fact she may be Aboriginal, however. Getting her to talk about it in response to Cam using a slur wasn’t the best framing, in my personal opinion.

I can’t comment on the nonbinary rep. The word nonbinary is never actually used, but they/them pronouns are used throughout the book for this character.

I liked this book well enough that I’ll probably borrow the sequel, Psynode, from the library. It’s never going to be a favourite of mine, though.