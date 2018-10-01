Hi, everyone. I’m still not blogging much but the least I can do is keep doing these month updates so I’m not gone into the aether entirely. Now, where the heck did September go?
Book Haul
- That’s Not What Happened by Kody Keplinger
- Bright We Burn by Kiersten White
- Siege and Storm by Leigh Bardugo
- Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram (library audiobook)
- Welcome to Orphancorp by Marlee Jane Ward (library)
Books Read
- Bingo Love by Tee Franklin (short review – tl;dr it didn’t meet expectations)
- The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf
- Jacob’s New Dress by Sarah Hoffman
- I Am Jazz by Jazz Jennings and Jessica Herthel
- And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson
I hit my Goodreads goal of thirty books, too, which is nice. I read these four picture books in a collection management class talking about banned and challenged books. They’re all really cute stories.
Other Updates
- Finished term three of my library technician course. I only have one term left until I get my Diploma.
- Finally put in my application to the music school I wanna get into. Fifth time lucky?
- I went on an unwitting library crawl to three different libraries because I was given the wrong directions. The third library was just for fun, though.
- Dragged my butt to the opera for the first time in ages.
- I considering doing NaNoWriMo this November, but I don’t know how much time I’ll have to write. I’ll have to start planning soon…
6 thoughts on “September 2018 Wrap-Up”
I hope you get into the music school!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Good luck on your library technician course! Also I hope you get into the music school ❤ It's nice that you've reached your goodreads goal, now you can read for fun and not worry about the number 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! I usually smash out a lot of reading in December because I’m too tired to read much beforehand, but at least the pressure is gone 😂
LikeLike
Two immediate hopes: 1. that you get into music school – where are you applying? 2. that you get time for your NaNoWriMo planning (even if NaNo evades you).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. I’m applying for a major university in Melbourne.
LikeLike