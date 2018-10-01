September 2018 Wrap-Up

/ Ann Elise

Hi, everyone. I’m still not blogging much but the least I can do is keep doing these month updates so I’m not gone into the aether entirely. Now, where the heck did September go?

Monthly Wrap-Up

Book Haul

  • That’s Not What Happened by Kody Keplinger
  • Bright We Burn by Kiersten White
  • Siege and Storm by Leigh Bardugo
  • Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram (library audiobook)
  • Welcome to Orphancorp by Marlee Jane Ward (library)

Books Read

  • Bingo Love by Tee Franklin (short review – tl;dr it didn’t meet expectations)
  • The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf
  • Jacob’s New Dress by Sarah Hoffman
  • I Am Jazz by Jazz Jennings and Jessica Herthel
  • And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson

I hit my Goodreads goal of thirty books, too, which is nice. I read these four picture books in a collection management class talking about banned and challenged books. They’re all really cute stories.

Other Updates

  • Finished term three of my library technician course. I only have one term left until I get my Diploma.
  • Finally put in my application to the music school I wanna get into. Fifth time lucky?
  • I went on an unwitting library crawl to three different libraries because I was given the wrong directions. The third library was just for fun, though.
  • Dragged my butt to the opera for the first time in ages.
  • I considering doing NaNoWriMo this November, but I don’t know how much time I’ll have to write. I’ll have to start planning soon…

