September 2018 Wrap-Up

Hi, everyone. I’m still not blogging much but the least I can do is keep doing these month updates so I’m not gone into the aether entirely. Now, where the heck did September go?

Book Haul

That’s Not What Happened by Kody Keplinger

Bright We Burn by Kiersten White

Siege and Storm by Leigh Bardugo

Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram (library audiobook)

Welcome to Orphancorp by Marlee Jane Ward (library)

Books Read

Bingo Love by Tee Franklin (short review – tl;dr it didn’t meet expectations)

The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf

Jacob’s New Dress by Sarah Hoffman

I Am Jazz by Jazz Jennings and Jessica Herthel

And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson

I hit my Goodreads goal of thirty books, too, which is nice. I read these four picture books in a collection management class talking about banned and challenged books. They’re all really cute stories.

Other Updates

Finished term three of my library technician course. I only have one term left until I get my Diploma.

Finally put in my application to the music school I wanna get into. Fifth time lucky?

I went on an unwitting library crawl to three different libraries because I was given the wrong directions. The third library was just for fun, though.

Dragged my butt to the opera for the first time in ages.

I considering doing NaNoWriMo this November, but I don’t know how much time I’ll have to write. I’ll have to start planning soon…