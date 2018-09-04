August 2018 Wrap-Up

Hi. I bought too many books and did not read anywhere near enough to compensate.
Book Haul
- Skylarks by Karen Gregory
- Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
- Tash Hearts Tolstoy by Kathryn Ormsbee
- Bingo Love by Tee Franklin (library)
- Children’s Writer’s & Illustrator’s Market 2018
- Legendary Ladies: 50 Goddesses to Empower and Inspire You by Ann Shen
- Learning Curves by Ceillie Simkiss
- A Field Guide to Fantastical Beasts by Oltento Salaperäinen
- Mythos: The Greek Myths Retold by Stephen Fry
- Rejected Princesses: Tales of History’s Boldest Heroines, Hellions & Heretics by Jason Porath
- The Encyclopedia of Mythology by Arthur Cotterell
Books Read
- The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzie Lee (review)
- Learning Curves by Ceillie Simkiss (review)
Other Posts