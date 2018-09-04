August 2018 Wrap-Up

/ Ann Elise

Hi. I bought too many books and did not read anywhere near enough to compensate.

Monthly Wrap-Up

Book Haul

  1. Skylarks by Karen Gregory
  2. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
  3. Tash Hearts Tolstoy by Kathryn Ormsbee
  4. Bingo Love by Tee Franklin (library)
  5. Children’s Writer’s & Illustrator’s Market 2018
  6. Legendary Ladies: 50 Goddesses to Empower and Inspire You by Ann Shen
  7. Learning Curves by Ceillie Simkiss
  8. A Field Guide to Fantastical Beasts by Oltento Salaperäinen
  9. Mythos: The Greek Myths Retold by Stephen Fry
  10. Rejected Princesses: Tales of History’s Boldest Heroines, Hellions & Heretics by Jason Porath
  11. The Encyclopedia of Mythology by Arthur Cotterell

Books Read

  1. The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzie Lee (review)
  2. Learning Curves by Ceillie Simkiss (review)

Other Posts

 

