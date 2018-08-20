Review: Learning Curves by Ceillie Simkiss

Elena Mendez has always been career-first; with only two semesters of law school to go, her dream of working as a family lawyer for children is finally within reach. She can’t afford distractions. She doesn’t have time for love. And she has no idea how much her life will change, the day she lends her notes to Cora McLaughlin. A freelance writer and MBA student, Cora is just as career-driven as Elena. But over weeks in the library together, they discover that as strong as they are apart, they’re stronger together. Through snowstorms and stolen moments, through loneliness and companionship, the two learn they can weather anything as long as they have each other–even a surprise visit from Elena’s family. From solitude to sweetness, there’s nothing like falling in love. College may be strict…but when it comes to love, Cora and Elena are ahead of the learning curve.

I’ve been following Ceillie on Twitter for a while and was excited when I heard she was publishing a F/F book with a fat MC. Amazon was a headache, but I managed to preorder, which meant I got a nice surprise down the road when release day came.

Details at a glance:

Title: Learning Curves

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Ceillie Simkiss

Genre: New Adult Contemporary/Romance

First published: 2018

Format: Ebook

Pairings: F/F

Sexual content: None

Rep: Fat Puerto Rican lesbian MC with anxiety (not outwardly labelled), panromantic asexual LI with ADHD

Ownvoices: Yes – panromantic asexual, ADHD, anxiety

Content warnings: Mentions of aphobia, sharing someone else’s diagnosis without permission (addressed and resolved)

I read about 3/4 of this on the train ride home and polished off the rest while waiting for various things during the following day.

This is a cute, low-stakes romance that has a laser focus on the two women involved. The writing is easy to read, which is good for me right now since I’m having trouble motivating myself to read anything, and

The characters are awesome. Elena has a very clear idea of what she wants to do with her life, and is clearly an extremely compassionate person (sometimes to the point of letting other people walk over her). Cora doesn’t state what she wants quite as clearly, but you can feel that she’s finding her way there.

Also, Elena’s mother is a badass and I love her. It’s also great to see an accepting religious family like Elena’s, and also dealing with a family like Cora’s that is only marginally accepting of her queerness, and only if she’s not too loud about it. There’s a huge spectrum of experience between violent rejection and complete acceptance, which is a place a lot of families occupy.

There are also discussions dealing with the fact the queer community often pushes some parts of it to the margins, which is relevant to Cora since she’s panro-ace. Elena doesn’t show any tendency towards that behaviour, which was such a goddamn relief because I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been sucker-punched with biphobia, aphobia or transphobia in a book. Being that I follow Ceillie on Twitter and have for a while, it didn’t surprise me that she knew better.

The #cockygate reference also killed me.

I only had a few minor issues with the story. Aside from their first meeting, the characters’ studies don’t have a huge bearing on the plot or subplots. I would’ve liked to see more of that, and possibly a bit more development in other parts of the story as well. The writing was also a little awkward at times, but a large part of that likely comes down to the fact self-pubbed authors don’t have the budget to do the same level of editing as a publishing house. It didn’t take away from my enjoyment of the story.

This was such a positive, sweet little story that was downright affirming at times. I loved it. Go read it.