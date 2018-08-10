Down the TBR Hole #27

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’m trying to post something more than just monthly wrap-ups, so I have returned to complain about books some more.

The Rejects:

#1: All I Ever Wanted by Vikki Wakefield: I don’t know why this is on my TBR because it’s really not something I’d be interested in.

I don’t know why this is on my TBR because it’s really not something I’d be interested in. #4: Rabbit-Proof Fence “by” “Phillip Noyce”: This version wrongly attributes the director of the movie as the author of the book, rather than the Aboriginal woman called Doris Pilkington who actually wrote it and is the daughter of one of the women in the story. I’m deleting this version and replacing it with the proper one here.

This version wrongly attributes the director of the movie as the author of the book, rather than the Aboriginal woman called Doris Pilkington who actually wrote it and is the daughter of one of the women in the story. I’m deleting this version and replacing it with the proper one here. #7: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan: I’m… not sure about this author writing about slavery on the Ivory Coast. While she was born in a non-western country and travels a lot… she appears to be white. And TRIGGER WARNING: apparently one of the characters is sexually assaulted.

The Keepers:

This is a book about a Nukunu boy (a group of Indigenous Aboriginal people from South Australia), written by an Indigenous author. I see this in bookstores and libraries every so often.

The author is Muruwari (Indigenous Australian group from New South Wales) and the protagonist is an Aboriginal girl adopted into a white family, and the book is set in 1985. There are also flashbacks to her mother’s upbringing in the 1960’s.

Aussie lesbianssssssssss. The MC moves to Sydney, leaving her best friend/crush behind who doesn’t keep in contact. The blurb makes it sound like there’s a love triangle involving a new girl she meets, but queer love triangles are better anyway.

I believe the MC is bisexual. She’s chosen as a child to become the next MAGICAL QUEEN and has been shut away her whole life in preparation. But something goes wrong when the previous queen dies and the MC doesn’t inherit her magic. DRAMA.

Let me tell you the MOST ANNOYING THING: I am constantly seeing book 2 in the series in my local bookstore but I can’t buy it because I don’t have book 1. One day I’ll just get this one off book depository or something just for the sake of my SOUL.

This is a sequel to a book I still have on my TBR. It gay.

I can’t believe I haven’t read this yet. It’s based in an alternate Taipei that has become a polluted dystopia where the rich can wear high-tech suits that protect them while the poor get sick and die. It seems the manufacturers of these suits are also creating the problem in the first place. Also apparently there’s a F/F side couple?

Shenwei has an awesome review about it, and they are Taiwanese so it’s an ownvoices review.

This is a queer science fiction anthology. Judging from reviews, there also seem to be Native American authors involved.

