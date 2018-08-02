July 2018 Wrap-Up

/ Ann Elise

I swear that month went by really fast. I’ve been neglecting the blog because I don’t really have the energy to update it at the moment.

Monthly Wrap-Up

Book Haul

  1. Midnighter Vol. 1: Out by Steve Orlando (library)
  2. Midnighter Vol. 2: Hard by Steve Orlando (library)
  3. Midnighter and Apollo by Steve Orlando (library)
  4. The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth (library)
  5. Suffer Love by Ashley Herring Blake (library)
  6. The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee (library)
  7. Growing Up Aboriginal in Australia edited by Anita Heiss (fun fact: I was going to borrow this from the library as well but it’s so popular that I was #33 in the queue so I just ended up buying it instead)
  8. Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kann (bought second-hand from Chiara)

Books Read

  1. Midnighter Vol. 1
  2. Midnighter Vol. 2
  3. Midnighter and Apollo
  4. The Werewolf Handbook An Essential Guide to Werewolves and, More Importantly, How to Avoid Them by Robert Curran (I’ve had this for years but I probably wouldn’t buy it today)

Life Stuff

  • Did my library work placement
  • Started semester 2 of the library course
  • Revised most of my F/F retelling, and reread two other novel drafts to make some notes
  • Attempted writing a nonfiction thing that I’m not sure I’ll finish
  • Finally watched Yuri on Ice
  • Hibernated
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s