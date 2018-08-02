July 2018 Wrap-Up

I swear that month went by really fast. I’ve been neglecting the blog because I don’t really have the energy to update it at the moment.
Book Haul
- Midnighter Vol. 1: Out by Steve Orlando (library)
- Midnighter Vol. 2: Hard by Steve Orlando (library)
- Midnighter and Apollo by Steve Orlando (library)
- The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth (library)
- Suffer Love by Ashley Herring Blake (library)
- The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee (library)
- Growing Up Aboriginal in Australia edited by Anita Heiss (fun fact: I was going to borrow this from the library as well but it’s so popular that I was #33 in the queue so I just ended up buying it instead)
- Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kann (bought second-hand from Chiara)
Books Read
- Midnighter Vol. 1
- Midnighter Vol. 2
- Midnighter and Apollo
- The Werewolf Handbook An Essential Guide to Werewolves and, More Importantly, How to Avoid Them by Robert Curran (I’ve had this for years but I probably wouldn’t buy it today)
Life Stuff
- Did my library work placement
- Started semester 2 of the library course
- Revised most of my F/F retelling, and reread two other novel drafts to make some notes
- Attempted writing a nonfiction thing that I’m not sure I’ll finish
- Finally watched Yuri on Ice
- Hibernated
