July 2018 Wrap-Up

I swear that month went by really fast. I’ve been neglecting the blog because I don’t really have the energy to update it at the moment.

Book Haul

Midnighter Vol. 1: Out by Steve Orlando (library) Midnighter Vol. 2: Hard by Steve Orlando (library) Midnighter and Apollo by Steve Orlando (library) The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth (library) Suffer Love by Ashley Herring Blake (library) The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee (library) Growing Up Aboriginal in Australia edited by Anita Heiss (fun fact: I was going to borrow this from the library as well but it’s so popular that I was #33 in the queue so I just ended up buying it instead) Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kann (bought second-hand from Chiara)

Books Read

Midnighter Vol. 1 Midnighter Vol. 2 Midnighter and Apollo The Werewolf Handbook An Essential Guide to Werewolves and, More Importantly, How to Avoid Them by Robert Curran (I’ve had this for years but I probably wouldn’t buy it today)

Life Stuff

Did my library work placement

Started semester 2 of the library course

Revised most of my F/F retelling, and reread two other novel drafts to make some notes

Attempted writing a nonfiction thing that I’m not sure I’ll finish

Finally watched Yuri on Ice

Hibernated

