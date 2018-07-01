June 2018 Wrap-Up

We’re halfway through the year and it’s weird. Someone save me.
Book Haul:
This was a “grabbing lots of books” month. I’ve been making fairly liberal use of the library near my chiropractor, and June is also a time for a lot of sales so I snapped up quite a few books at a discount. And then I was left to my own devices in the same bookshop several times and saw lots of cool stuff.
- Trust Me, I’m Lying by Mary Elizabeth Summer (library)
- Laurinda by Alice Pung (library)
- Between the Blade and the Heart by Amanda Hocking (library)
- The Boy’s Own Manual to Being a Proper Jew by Eli Glasman (library)
- Empress of a Thousand Skies by Rhoda Bellezza
- You’re Welcome, Universe by Whitney Gardner
- The Reader by Traci Chee
- Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust
- Timekeeper by Tara Sim
- The Language of Thorns by Leigh Bardugo
- Ace of Shades by Amanda Foody
- We Are Young by Cat Clarke
- American Street by Ibi Zoboi
- The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders by Stuart Kells (nonfiction)
My mother and I also grabbed some ex-library stock from our local library–three cookbooks and a culinary magazine. We spent one dollar for the whole lot.
Books Read:
- Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed (review)
- Trust Me, I’m Lying by Mary Elizabeth Summer
- The Boy’s Own Manual to Being a Proper Jew by Eli Glasman
Yeah, I didn’t feel like reading or reviewing very much. I keep starting books and putting them down.
Non-Review Blog Posts
- May 2018 Wrap-Up
- T5W: “Summer” Reads
- Down the TBR Hole #25
- Down the TBR Hole #26
- T5W: LGBTQIAP+ Books That Don’t Feature Cis M/M Relationships
- Down the TBR Hole #27
- T5W: Books I Want to Read Before the End of the Year
Personal
- Finished semester 1 of my Library Technician course… and didn’t fail anything 🙂
- Sorted out my work placement (this took fricking MONTHS)
- Acquired my sixth library card. Because of reasons.
- Went to an event about writing queer characters at the Emerging Writer’s Festival
- Took the new puppy to puppy pre-school. She hated it the first week but the second week she was pretty calm, even if she wouldn’t listen to new commands until we got home 🙂
