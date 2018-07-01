June 2018 Wrap-Up

We’re halfway through the year and it’s weird. Someone save me.

Book Haul:

This was a “grabbing lots of books” month. I’ve been making fairly liberal use of the library near my chiropractor, and June is also a time for a lot of sales so I snapped up quite a few books at a discount. And then I was left to my own devices in the same bookshop several times and saw lots of cool stuff.

Trust Me, I’m Lying by Mary Elizabeth Summer (library) Laurinda by Alice Pung (library) Between the Blade and the Heart by Amanda Hocking (library) The Boy’s Own Manual to Being a Proper Jew by Eli Glasman (library) Empress of a Thousand Skies by Rhoda Bellezza You’re Welcome, Universe by Whitney Gardner The Reader by Traci Chee Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust Timekeeper by Tara Sim The Language of Thorns by Leigh Bardugo Ace of Shades by Amanda Foody We Are Young by Cat Clarke American Street by Ibi Zoboi The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders by Stuart Kells (nonfiction)

My mother and I also grabbed some ex-library stock from our local library–three cookbooks and a culinary magazine. We spent one dollar for the whole lot.

Books Read:

Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed (review) Trust Me, I’m Lying by Mary Elizabeth Summer The Boy’s Own Manual to Being a Proper Jew by Eli Glasman

Yeah, I didn’t feel like reading or reviewing very much. I keep starting books and putting them down.

Non-Review Blog Posts

Personal

Finished semester 1 of my Library Technician course… and didn’t fail anything 🙂

Sorted out my work placement (this took fricking MONTHS)

Acquired my sixth library card. Because of reasons.

Went to an event about writing queer characters at the Emerging Writer’s Festival

Took the new puppy to puppy pre-school. She hated it the first week but the second week she was pretty calm, even if she wouldn’t listen to new commands until we got home 🙂

Advertisements