Top Five Wednesday: Books I Want to Read Before the End of the Year

/ Ann Elise

The theme for June 27th is: Books You Want to Read Before the End of the Year:

The theme for June 27th is: Books You Want to Read Before the End of the Year:

–Halfway through the year, and it’s time to evaluate our reading goals and take a look at our TBRs for the second half of the year!

I can’t stop at five. Come on.

Top Five Wednesday

#1: The Brightsiders by Jen Wilde

35901105

I loved Jen Wilde’s first book. This one has a bisexual drummer!!!!!!

#2: Let’s Talk About Love by Claire Kann

31625039

It’s probably a crime that I haven’t gotten my hands on this yet. A black biromantic ace girl sounds right up my alley.

#3: Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli

31180248

I bought this before I heard about the issues concerning the questioning rep, but now I guess I should read it myself.

#4: Reign of the Fallen by Sarah Glenn Marsh

29906017

Bisexual necromancers. That is all.

#5: Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust

32768509

A F/F retelling of Snow White that I managed to find in the local bookshop, to my surprise.

A few bonus books:

  1. Empress of a Thousand Skies by Rhoda Belleza – I found this in a bookshop during a sale.
  2. Life Within Parole by RoAnna Sylver – I need more Chameleon Moon in my life.
  3. American Street by Ibi Zoboi – I ran across this while wasting time in the bookshop.
  4. Timekeeper by Tara Sim – I formally apologise for not having read this yet.
  5. A Girl Like That by Tazan Bhathena – Got this for an amazing price (cheaper than lots of paperbacks).
  6. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi – I started this ages ago but then started other books as well and this kind of fell on the backburner.
  7. Laurinda by Alice Pung – I keep seeing this in libraries and bookshops so I guess the time has come.
  8. Between the Blade and the Heart by Amanda Hocking – Apparently this has a bisexual MC and NO ONE EVER TOLD ME.
  9. Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan – F/F in a Malaysia-based world. It’ll be out later in the year.
  10. The Reader by Traci Chee – Pretty much all my friends loved this.

This is not an exhaustive list because that is impossible.

One thought on “Top Five Wednesday: Books I Want to Read Before the End of the Year

