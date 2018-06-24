Down the TBR Hole #27

/ Ann Elise

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when youre scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well thats going to change!

It works like this:

~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.

~ Order on ascending date added.

~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if youre feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.

~ Read the synopses of the books

~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I rejected a lot of books, which is probably a good thing since I KEEP ADDING MORE.

Down the TBR Hole

The Rejects:

The Keepers:

#3: Blood Bound by Idella Breen

30978242

I’m not sure it particularly grabs me, but the ebook is free for the moment so I may as well give it a shot. F/F paranormal romance.

#6: Points of Departure by Emily O’Beirne

29921478

I was iffy about this one, but I saw a reviewer complaining that there was no girl drama so I’m keeping it on my TBR out of spite.

Also, it’s queer and Aussie.

#8: Superior by Jessica Lack

31521246

M/M superhero interns. One of my Goodreads friends has shelved it under bisexual.

#9: Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee

29904219

Duh.

More queer superheroes with a Chinese-Vietnamese bi girl MC.

#19: Grace Beside Me by Sue McPherson

15464101

Aboriginal MC with an Aboriginal author.

That said, the MC does seem overly defensive that she’s a tomboy and not gay, and there’s also ableist language. We’ll have to see. I can probably find it in a library somewhere.

TW: racism and sexual assault

Advertisements

One thought on “Down the TBR Hole #27

  1. Oh wow, that is indeed a lot of rejects 😀 I’m proud of you! I’m not really doing this meme anymore because recently I went through my entire TBR and deleted like 200 books in one go, so it’s cleared out now.

    How To Repair a Mechanical Heart was genuinely one of the first LGBT books I added to my TBR, and it still sounds cute and geeky, but yeah, knowing how many options there are, I’m just not feeling it anymore. I don’t think I know any of the others you deleted.

    Points of Departure has such a beautiful cover, and I can totally relate to keeping a book out of spite 😀 Girl drama sucks.

    Not Your Sidekick was SO GOOD. Kind of predictable, but in a fun way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s