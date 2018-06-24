Down the TBR Hole #27

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I rejected a lot of books, which is probably a good thing since I KEEP ADDING MORE.

The Keepers:

I’m not sure it particularly grabs me, but the ebook is free for the moment so I may as well give it a shot. F/F paranormal romance.

I was iffy about this one, but I saw a reviewer complaining that there was no girl drama so I’m keeping it on my TBR out of spite.

Also, it’s queer and Aussie.

M/M superhero interns. One of my Goodreads friends has shelved it under bisexual.

Duh.

More queer superheroes with a Chinese-Vietnamese bi girl MC.

Aboriginal MC with an Aboriginal author.

That said, the MC does seem overly defensive that she’s a tomboy and not gay, and there’s also ableist language. We’ll have to see. I can probably find it in a library somewhere.

TW: racism and sexual assault

