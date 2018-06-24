Down the TBR Hole #27

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:
Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change!
It works like this:
~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.
~ Order on ascending date added.
~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.
~ Read the synopses of the books
~ Decide: keep it or should it go?
I rejected a lot of books, which is probably a good thing since I KEEP ADDING MORE.
The Rejects:
- #1: The Whole Trying Thing by Lina Langley: Women writing M/M generally need to be really amazing for me to chance it, and the reviews make it sound like the story isn’t resolved at the end. I like Langley but I don’t think this is for me. Someone else may like it, though.
- #2: Spinning the Record by Robert Hyers: Eh. Also, I’m not sure why the paperback edition has no blurb? The ebook versions do but it was kinda meh to me.
- #4: How Many Letters Are In Goodbye? by Yvonne Cassidy: Reviews are super mixed and it sounds like the MC is a jerk for no reason.
- #5: Willful Machines by Tim Floreen: I could’ve sworn I’d heard something about this author but can’t for the life of me remember it. Anyway, this book seems to have instalove, love curing mental illness, and I’ve seen the occasional mention of racism but without reading the story I don’t really know what’s going on.
- #7: The Beast Is an Animal by Peternelle van Arsdale: Why the hell was this on my TBR? Also, reviews from my friends are overwhelmingly negative.
- #10: Sea Hearts by Margo Lanagan: I don’t know why I put this on my TBR.
- #11: Friday Brown by Vikki Wakefield: Doesn’t grab me.
- #12: How to Repair a Mechanical Heart by J.C. Lillis: Not feeling it, but it’s M/M YA about a geeky roadtrip around America following the cast of their favourite show at various cons so maybe someone else will.
- #13: A Love Story Starring My Dead Best Friend by Emily Horner: I wasn’t feeling it all that much, and it took me reading several reviews to find that apparently there are no POC. Considering the musical in this book has the word “ninja” in it, I’m not feeling super forgiving.
- #14: Requiem for Immortals by Lee Winter: A lesbian cellist assassin sounds awesome but the ebook is TWELVE FUCKING AUSSIE DOLLARS and the writing sample I looked at wasn’t very good.
- #15: Assassins: Discord by Erica Cameron: Another queer assassin book, but it’s by Riptide (who have been trash lately) and the ratings from my friends don’t look very good.
- #16: The Difference Between You and Me by Madeleine George: Cheating plot? Eh.
- #17: This Adventure Ends by Emma Mills: A bit pricey for an ebook when I’m not absolutely desperate.
- #18: The Stranger Game by Cylin Busby: I don’t know why this is on my TBR.
The Keepers:
#3: Blood Bound by Idella Breen
I’m not sure it particularly grabs me, but the ebook is free for the moment so I may as well give it a shot. F/F paranormal romance.
#6: Points of Departure by Emily O’Beirne
I was iffy about this one, but I saw a reviewer complaining that there was no girl drama so I’m keeping it on my TBR out of spite.
Also, it’s queer and Aussie.
#8: Superior by Jessica Lack
M/M superhero interns. One of my Goodreads friends has shelved it under bisexual.
#9: Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee
Duh.
More queer superheroes with a Chinese-Vietnamese bi girl MC.
#19: Grace Beside Me by Sue McPherson
Aboriginal MC with an Aboriginal author.
That said, the MC does seem overly defensive that she’s a tomboy and not gay, and there’s also ableist language. We’ll have to see. I can probably find it in a library somewhere.
TW: racism and sexual assault
One thought on “Down the TBR Hole #27”
Oh wow, that is indeed a lot of rejects 😀 I’m proud of you! I’m not really doing this meme anymore because recently I went through my entire TBR and deleted like 200 books in one go, so it’s cleared out now.
How To Repair a Mechanical Heart was genuinely one of the first LGBT books I added to my TBR, and it still sounds cute and geeky, but yeah, knowing how many options there are, I’m just not feeling it anymore. I don’t think I know any of the others you deleted.
Points of Departure has such a beautiful cover, and I can totally relate to keeping a book out of spite 😀 Girl drama sucks.
Not Your Sidekick was SO GOOD. Kind of predictable, but in a fun way.
