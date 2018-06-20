Top Five Wednesday: LGBTQIAP+ Books That Don’t Feature Cis M/M Relationships

Top 5 Wednesday is hosted by Sam @ ThoughtsOnTomes, formerly by Lainey @ GingerReadsLainey, on a Goodreads group here.

The theme for June 20th: Favorite LGBTQ+ Books That Don’t Feature Cis M/M Relationships

— This may seem oddly specific, but in honor of Pride being this month, I wanted to have a topic to celebrate LGBTQ+ books. But, the book community tends to, when given the chance, lift up cis m/m pairings the most. And while those books are still important and valued (we’ve even had topics covering m/m relationships earlier this year, which featured many cis m/m pairings), I wanted to shine the spotlight on some of those lesser known, recognized, and celebrated books.

MY TIME HAS COME.

1: Coffee Boy by Austin Chant (trans M/cis M)

This is a great short read with a gay trans man MC and bi cis man love interest. There’s an age gap which is handled respectfully. It’s set in a campaign office and there’s a sex scene at the end. The dynamic between Kieran and Seth is amazing.

Review

2: Come to the Rocks by Christin Haws (F/F)

This is another great novella that has a bisexual woman fall in love with a mermaid while grappling with her stalker ex-boyfriend.

Review

3: Girl Made of Stars by Ashley Herring Blake (F/enby, M/F)

This YA novel has a bisexual MC with two love interests and deals with the effects of sexual assault.

Review

Bonus rec: How to Make a Wish by Ashley Herring Blake–F/F, bi MC, biracial lesbian LI, pianist/dancer, dealing with a neglectful mother and grief. Review.

4: Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova (F/F, M/F)

The bisexual Latina MC in this YA fantasy novel accidentally wishes away her whole family while trying to get rid of her super bruja powers. She has to travel to the spirit world to get them back, and has two love interests: a Latino boy and a sapphic Indian girl. This is ownvoices for being Latinx, but not for bisexuality. The bi MC isn’t labelled in-text, but she’s only just realised she’s queer so I’m not concerned at the moment.

I saw this in my local bookshop today, which was great.

Review

5: Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver (M/enby/M, F/F/F

A hopeful dystopian NA novel with a super queer, disabled ensemble cast who have developed superpowers due to a drug and have to fight against the military who seek to keep them trapped in a burning city. Too many queer characters to count, including: asexual polyamorous anxious lizard-man, transgender polyamorous sapphic woman with a superpowered voice, amputee polyamorous sapphic woman with plant powers, a nonbinary “build-a-friend” made up of body parts from different sources. Most characters are mentally ill, with PTSD being super common.

AND THAT’S NOWHERE NEAR EVERYONE. And the F/F/F relationship is a marriage and they have a son!

Review

I LOVED MAKING THIS LIST SO MUCH. I can’t wait to read the metric fuckton of books I bought recently that also fit this brief.

