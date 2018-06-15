Down the TBR Hole #26

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I managed half-and-half this time.

The Rejects

The Keepers

This is the sequel to Trust Me, I’m Lying, which I’m reading at the moment. This book is F/F, which was my main motivation for reading book 1, which is not. There are a few things that bother me in book 1, but not enough that it’s ruined my appetite for book 2.

I wonder if the same library that lent me book 1 will get this one for me?

Bi boy rep! The first line of the blurb is annoying me because being bisexual is often only considered “cool” when it’s time to invalidate someone’s queerness, but that line may not be the author’s fault.

(Also, I’m going to read this out of spite for the reviewer who, for some reason, even knowing the rep is explicitly bi, is still just calling it “gay” as if that’s the same goddamn thing. Screw you, reviewer.)

Short and cute M/M romance that apparently has on-the-page bi boy rep.

Is this even up for debate? Here’s a portion of the blurb:

Justyce McAllister is top of his class and set for the Ivy League—but none of that matters to the police officer who just put him in handcuffs. And despite leaving his rough neighborhood behind, he can’t escape the scorn of his former peers or the ridicule of his new classmates. Justyce looks to the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for answers. But do they hold up anymore? He starts a journal to Dr. King to find out.

Published in 2014, this seems to be the precursor to books like the one above, but more focused on a white civilian shooter than a police officer. Both are huge issues.

This one is told through four(?) different perspectives and what little I looked at on Amazon looked deliberately chaotic and disjointed. Given the subject matter, it seems likely to work well here.

Advertisements