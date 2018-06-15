Down the TBR Hole #26

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:
Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change!
It works like this:
~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.
~ Order on ascending date added.
~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.
~ Read the synopses of the books
~ Decide: keep it or should it go?
I managed half-and-half this time.
The Rejects
- #4: The Five Stages of Andrew Brawley by Shaun David Hutchinson: There’s nothing wrong with this book that I can see from the reviews, but I’m just not feeling it. I loved We Are the Ants but I think I’ve changed as a reader since then.
- #5: Bad Idea by Erica Yang: Questioning rep through a girl realising she likes girls when her boyfriend pressures her into kissing another girl for his enjoyment. Apparently there is POC rep it doesn’t seem to think it was very clear. That, and coupled with the fact getting my hands on the ebook may be a pain in the butt, have led to my decision here. It seems to be readable directly on Smashwords but it’s horribly formatted for reading on my computer. I probably would’ve suffered through if it were shorter.
- #6: Paper Butterflies by Lisa Heathfield: I don’t think I’m feeling this. TW: abuse
- #7: Seraphina by Rachel Hartman: Ableist, transphobic and I honestly don’t know why I put this on my TBR at all.
- #8: Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories by various authors including Stephanie Perkins, Leigh Bardugo, Nina LaCour and Veronica Roth: Not feeling this one either.
The Keepers
#1: Trust Me, I’m Trouble by Mary Elizabeth Summer
This is the sequel to Trust Me, I’m Lying, which I’m reading at the moment. This book is F/F, which was my main motivation for reading book 1, which is not. There are a few things that bother me in book 1, but not enough that it’s ruined my appetite for book 2.
I wonder if the same library that lent me book 1 will get this one for me?
#2: Collide by J.R. Lenk
Bi boy rep! The first line of the blurb is annoying me because being bisexual is often only considered “cool” when it’s time to invalidate someone’s queerness, but that line may not be the author’s fault.
(Also, I’m going to read this out of spite for the reviewer who, for some reason, even knowing the rep is explicitly bi, is still just calling it “gay” as if that’s the same goddamn thing. Screw you, reviewer.)
#3: Been Here All Along by Sandy Hall
Short and cute M/M romance that apparently has on-the-page bi boy rep.
#9: Dear Martin by Nic Stone
Is this even up for debate? Here’s a portion of the blurb:
Justyce McAllister is top of his class and set for the Ivy League—but none of that matters to the police officer who just put him in handcuffs. And despite leaving his rough neighborhood behind, he can’t escape the scorn of his former peers or the ridicule of his new classmates. Justyce looks to the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for answers. But do they hold up anymore? He starts a journal to Dr. King to find out.
#10: How It Went Down by Kekla Magoon
Published in 2014, this seems to be the precursor to books like the one above, but more focused on a white civilian shooter than a police officer. Both are huge issues.
This one is told through four(?) different perspectives and what little I looked at on Amazon looked deliberately chaotic and disjointed. Given the subject matter, it seems likely to work well here.
One thought on “Down the TBR Hole #26”
The Five Stages of Andrew Brawley is on my TBR as well – I’m not sure I’m going to read it, but the blurb sounded interesting enough?
I… had no idea Seraphina was ableist and transphobic O___O Damn, I just wanted a fun dragon adventure 😦
And yeaaah, that first line in the blurb of Collide is just all kinds of awful – the only reason girls being bi is seen as “cool” is because allocishet guys love to fetishize girls who love girls but “will still fuck guys”. You’re right though, the author probably didn’t have much control over the blurb… Still, I’m not sure about that book.
LikeLiked by 1 person