Down the TBR Hole #25

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

More keepers than rejects this time, and I didn’t have to look at extra books to bolster my numbers.

The Rejects

#1: A Darkly Beating Heart by Lindsay Smith: The reviews for this are all over the place, but a couple of (not all) Japanese reviewers have expressed discomfort with the way Japan is treated. MC is bisexual and probably Japanese-American, and grapples with self-harm and suicidal thoughts. There’s time travel.

I don't know why I had this on my TBR, and a lot of people really seem to dislike it.

I don’t know why I had this on my TBR, and a lot of people really seem to dislike it. # 9: Underneath Everything by Marcy Beller Paul: The reviews for this are really mixed. I think the MC might be bi, and the story is about a homoerotic toxic friendship. I think it might bother me too much, but I’m sure others will like it.

I almost kept this on my TBR because of the bi/questioning, Indian, anxiety and OCD rep, but the author is white, it's a cheating plot and a lot of readers aren't satisfied with the story.

The Keepers

Hannah did a take on fandom culture. And it’s queer. Nice.

Avery has a great review, including the diverse elements: queer MCs (probably bi), Jewish MC, polyamory, mental health. All ownvoices, at least to some degree.

Jemisin is an African-American author. The blurb is vague, but interesting.

There are gods and stuff.

I’ve been meaning to read this book for a while. It’s about police brutality against young Black boys.

A story about bullying, focused on Latinx characters.

TW: Rape

This book does something really interesting where the MC’s rapist isn’t a featured character in the story.

I’ve been putting this one off because there’s always so many other books to read, and now I have a negative association with it due to personal circumstances outside the book itself, but I own a copy and will read it eventually.

