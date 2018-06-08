Down the TBR Hole #25

/ Ann Elise

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when youre scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well thats going to change!

It works like this:

~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.

~ Order on ascending date added.

~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if youre feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.

~ Read the synopses of the books

~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

More keepers than rejects this time, and I didn’t have to look at extra books to bolster my numbers.

The Rejects

  • #1: A Darkly Beating Heart by Lindsay SmithThe reviews for this are all over the place, but a couple of (not all) Japanese reviewers have expressed discomfort with the way Japan is treated. MC is bisexual and probably Japanese-American, and grapples with self-harm and suicidal thoughts. There’s time travel.
  • #2: Daughters of Ruin by K.D. Castner: I don’t know why I had this on my TBR, and a lot of people really seem to dislike it.
  • #9: Underneath Everything by Marcy Beller Paul: The reviews for this are really mixed. I think the MC might be bi, and the story is about a homoerotic toxic friendship. I think it might bother me too much, but I’m sure others will like it.
  • #10: Vanished by E.E. Cooper: I almost kept this on my TBR because of the bi/questioning, Indian, anxiety and OCD rep, but the author is white, it’s a cheating plot and a lot of readers aren’t satisfied with the story.

The Keepers

#3: Gena/Finn by Hannah Moskowitz and Kat Helgeson

19254725

Hannah did a take on fandom culture. And it’s queer. Nice.

Avery has a great review, including the diverse elements: queer MCs (probably bi), Jewish MC, polyamory, mental health. All ownvoices, at least to some degree.

#4: The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N.K. Jemisin

6437061

Jemisin is an African-American author. The blurb is vague, but interesting.

There are gods and stuff.

#5: All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

25657130

I’ve been meaning to read this book for a while. It’s about police brutality against young Black boys.

#6: Yacqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass by Meg Medina

15798660

A story about bullying, focused on Latinx characters.

#7: All the Rage by Courtney Summers

21853636

TW: Rape

This book does something really interesting where the MC’s rapist isn’t a featured character in the story.

#8: Radio Silence by Alice Oseman

25322449

I’ve been putting this one off because there’s always so many other books to read, and now I have a negative association with it due to personal circumstances outside the book itself, but I own a copy and will read it eventually.

 

One thought on “Down the TBR Hole #25

