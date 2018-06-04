Review: Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed

Maya Aziz dreams about kissing boys and going to film school in New York, but miles away, an unknown danger looms. A terrorist attack in another city unleashes fear and hate in Maya’s small town, changing her life and disrupting her future. A stunning debut novel that celebrates the power of personal voice in a world that wants to put labels on us all.

The above blurb is taken from my paperback edition rather than Goodreads, because it’s so markedly different. Here’s the Goodreads blurb:

Maya Aziz is torn between futures: the one her parents expect for their good Indian daughter (i.e.; staying nearby in Chicago and being matched with a “suitable” Muslim boy), and the one where she goes to film school in New York City–and maybe, just maybe, kisses a guy she’s only known from afar. There’s also the fun stuff, like laughing with her best friend Violet, making on-the-spot documentaries, sneaking away for private swimming lessons at a secret pond in the woods. But her world is shattered when a suicide bomber strikes in the American heartland; by chance, he shares Maya’s last name. What happens to the one Muslim family in town when their community is suddenly consumed with hatred and fear?

See also on Goodreads.

Details at a glance:

Title: Love, Hate and Other Filters

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Samira Ahmed

Genre: YA Contemporary

First published: 2018

Format: Paperback

Pairings: M/F

Sexual content: None

Rep: Indian Muslim MC

Ownvoices: Yes

Content warnings: Ableist language, racism, Islamophobia, islamophobic violence, white supremacists, a joke about homophobia

This is an incredible little book, especially from a debut author.

Note: the terrorist attack mentioned in the blurb doesn’t happen until about halfway through the book. It’s an important factor in the story and handled extremely well, but I was surprised that it occurred so late given the blurb puts it front and centre. Its placement works well within the narrative itself, so that’s more due to the expectations set by the blurb than any issues with the book itself. In the context of the story, its placement makes sense.

The first half of this novel reads like a contemporary YA romance, including the love triangle, and I know that will put some readers off, but the love triangle doesn’t feel stale or overdone at all. The aspect of Maya being an Indian Muslim girl grappling with family expectations of dating a “suitable” boy from the same background really makes it stand out, even before the terrorist attack makes a mess of things.

Maya is a wonderful character. Her interest in filmmaking shapes the narration in utterly striking ways, and her little quirks and flaws made her feel so much like a real person. She doesn’t always know what she wants right away, and is sometimes surprised by the sacrifices she has to make when she does realise, but at no point did I find her frustrating.

Maya has an amazing friend in Violet, who supports her without question and stands up for her whenever necessary… and sometimes when unnecessary. She’s the kind of friend Maya really needs, especially when the terrorist attack occurs and Maya and her families suddenly have targets on their backs. There are times when Maya is unsure of herself, or doesn’t want to make a scene, so Violet steps up and advocates for her. What a legend.

I loved both the love interests. Phil and Kareem are lovely boys who care deeply for Maya. They’re not perfect, but they recognise their shortcomings and, Phil especially, are not shy to apologise when they mess up. Kareem was also a great character and extremely supportive of Maya, and it’s great to see a Muslim male character portrayed so positively.

There are some great conversations about different ways to be Muslim, as well as Islamophobia, especially during times of crisis. I won’t pull up any specific quotes because I don’t want to ruin the effect of reading them for the first time. Violet and Phil also exhibit examples of allyship, especially in the face of Islamophobia.

A few issues: I really didn’t appreciate the joke about “don’t ask, don’t tell” given the phrase is inextricably linked with the now-defunct US military policy of discharging anyone who is openly gay. And, of course, there’s the seemingly ever-present ableist language. I had almost forgotten about the joke until I went through my notes, and that’s the main reason why I gave this four instead of five stars.

Overall, however, this is an amazing, cinematic read that tackles important issues while respecting the characters’ hopes and dreams and youthfulness. If you can stomach the Islamophobia (which does turn violent), I’d strongly recommend reading this.

Ownvoices reviews: Fadwa and Maha

Advertisements