May 2018 Wrap-Up

/ Ann Elise

May seems to be a bit of a slump month for me, so I’m just glad I read as much as I did… even if I’d planned to read more.

Monthly Wrap-Up

Book Haul

  • Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli
  • Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed
  • Stone Girl by Eleni Hale
  • A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena
  • The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina (from classmate)

Books Read

  1. George by Alex Gino
  2. Skylarks by Karen Gregory (review)
  3. A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo (short Goodreads review)
  4. Warcross by Marie Lu (review)

The last two were part of an attempt at the Asian Lit Bingo, but I didn’t do very well.

Blog Posts (except reviews)

  1. TTT: Books I’d Slay a Lion to Get Early
  2. T5W Rewind: Books You’ve Read Because of Social Media
  3. April 2018 Wrap-Up
  4. Down the TBR Hole #23
  5. #AsianLitBingo 2018 TBR
  6. T5W Rewind: Tropes I Hate
  7. Down the TBR Hole #24
  8. #AsianLitBingo Wrap-Up

Real Life Updates

  • Participated in National Simultaneous Storytime with my classmates and read to some adorable toddlers.
  • New puppy!

This picture is enormous because WordPress is annoying.

img_2319

Her name is Bella.

