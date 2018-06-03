May 2018 Wrap-Up

May seems to be a bit of a slump month for me, so I’m just glad I read as much as I did… even if I’d planned to read more.
Book Haul
- Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli
- Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed
- Stone Girl by Eleni Hale
- A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena
- The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina (from classmate)
Books Read
- George by Alex Gino
- Skylarks by Karen Gregory (review)
- A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo (short Goodreads review)
- Warcross by Marie Lu (review)
The last two were part of an attempt at the Asian Lit Bingo, but I didn’t do very well.
Blog Posts (except reviews)
- TTT: Books I’d Slay a Lion to Get Early
- T5W Rewind: Books You’ve Read Because of Social Media
- April 2018 Wrap-Up
- Down the TBR Hole #23
- #AsianLitBingo 2018 TBR
- T5W Rewind: Tropes I Hate
- Down the TBR Hole #24
- #AsianLitBingo Wrap-Up
Real Life Updates
- Participated in National Simultaneous Storytime with my classmates and read to some adorable toddlers.
- New puppy!
This picture is enormous because WordPress is annoying.
Her name is Bella.
Advertisements