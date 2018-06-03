May 2018 Wrap-Up

May seems to be a bit of a slump month for me, so I’m just glad I read as much as I did… even if I’d planned to read more.

Book Haul

Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli

Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed

Stone Girl by Eleni Hale

A Girl Like That by Tanaz Bhathena

The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina (from classmate)

Books Read

George by Alex Gino Skylarks by Karen Gregory (review) A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo (short Goodreads review) Warcross by Marie Lu (review)

The last two were part of an attempt at the Asian Lit Bingo, but I didn’t do very well.

Blog Posts (except reviews)

Real Life Updates

Participated in National Simultaneous Storytime with my classmates and read to some adorable toddlers.

New puppy!

Her name is Bella.

