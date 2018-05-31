Review: Warcross by Marie Lu

For the millions who log in every day, Warcross isn’t just a game—it’s a way of life. The obsession started ten years ago and its fan base now spans the globe, some eager to escape from reality and others hoping to make a profit. Struggling to make ends meet, teenage hacker Emika Chen works as a bounty hunter, tracking down players who bet on the game illegally. But the bounty hunting world is a competitive one, and survival has not been easy. Needing to make some quick cash, Emika takes a risk and hacks into the opening game of the international Warcross Championships—only to accidentally glitch herself into the action and become an overnight sensation. Convinced she’s going to be arrested, Emika is shocked when instead she gets a call from the game’s creator, the elusive young billionaire Hideo Tanaka, with an irresistible offer. He needs a spy on the inside of this year’s tournament in order to uncover a security problem . . . and he wants Emika for the job. With no time to lose, Emika’s whisked off to Tokyo and thrust into a world of fame and fortune that she’s only dreamed of. But soon her investigation uncovers a sinister plot, with major consequences for the entire Warcross empire.

I know a lot of people who really loved this book, so I was bound to read it eventually. It was incredible and I want the sequel now.

Details at a glance:

Title: Warcross

Series/Standalone: Series (book 1)

Author: Marie Lu

Genre: YA science fiction

First published: 2017

Format: Paperback

Pairings: M/F, hinted side M/M

Sexual content: Implied, open for interpretation

Rep: working class Chinese-American MC (former foster child), Japanese LI, paraplegic character, possibly Latina (Afrolatina?) character, queer brown character (ethnicity not specified)

Ownvoices: Chinese-American

Content warnings: Ableist language, sexual harassment, cyber-bullying, rape mention

Warcross is set in a semi-futuristic world altered by the invention of integrated virtual reality technology. The worldbuilding mixes old and new to create a living, breathing vision of a society just a little ahead of us in technological development, but with many of the same issues we have.

Emika Chen is an incredible protagonist, with her rainbow hair and tattoos and a strong sense of morality that doesn’t always line up with the law… because the law is sometimes inadequate. She’s a talented hacker, using artistic techniques her father taught her to spot errors in code that she can either correct or exploit to her own advantage. Her strong morality and coding prowess collided when she was younger in a situation that earned her a criminal record and shut off many of her avenues for making a living.

Her growing relationship with Hideo Tanaka was exciting and entertaining, and Hideo himself is a fascinating character. He’s that charismatic tortured billionaire genius archetype, except he’s not a white dude. And he’s generally a respectful person… unlike many characters of this type. He and Emika are by far the two most developed characters in the entire story, but given Emika is somewhat isolated because of the job he’s given her, it’s not exactly a surprise or even an issue. Their scenes together are varied and engrossing, and I imagine the other characters will be more developed in the sequel given the way they’ve been set up.

The action scenes are exciting and I found myself practically shoving the book in my face on multiple occasions during the first competitive game of the Warcross tournament. That’s possibly the best-written part of the entire book, at least out of the action scenes. I sometimes find these scenes difficult to read, but these weren’t too bad.

I called one of the plot twists quite early on, but I don’t find that to be a problem, exactly. I definitely didn’t call the other major plot twist anyway. Predictability isn’t always a bad thing, and I find that adds an extra element of excitement to the story because I want to find out if my guess was correct.

Overall, Warcross was a heart-pumping, well-executed novel and I’m excited for what the sequel holds.

