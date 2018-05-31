AsianLitBingo Wrap-Up

I bit off more than I could chew this month, so this will just be a short post.

I set out to read five books for Asian Lit Bingo. Here’s my announcement post. Unfortunately, I was only able to read two:

A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo (I liked this right up until the end: short Goodreads review) – Ownvoices

Warcross by Marie Lu (This was awesome: review) – Ownvoices

These two were library books so I had a short time to read them anyway. The other three books I’d planned to read are books I own, so I’ll get to them eventually. It just wasn’t going to happen this month. I think May might just generally be a slump month for me, because I never seem to do well on this challenge.

Maybe next year?

