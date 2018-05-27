Down the TBR Hole #24

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

The Rejects:

#1: Time it Right by Siera Maley: a lot of readers seem to dislike the way the MC treats the LI. It sounds super infuriating.

#2: Endangered by Lamar Giles: This seems interesting, but the reviews are kinda meh. The Kindle version isn't available in Australia unless I do some region hopping magic (which I prefer not to do) and it's a touch pricey for a book I'm not 100% invested in.

#5: The Vicious Deep by Zoraida Córdova: This one's a few years old and I don't want to ruin my enjoyment of Zoraida's current writing by going back in time that far. If you're interested, it has mermaids.

The Keepers:

Selkie M/M romance! The asking price for the ebook is a tad ridiculous, but I might grab a physical copy eventually. I’ve been meaning to read C.B. Lee’s books for a while. Gimme that queer shit.

Sci-fi novella with a black MC, written by a black woman.

I own this. I was planning to read this for Asian Lit Bingo but I’ve fallen pretty badly behind, so we’ll see.

I’m not the biggest historical fiction reader, but this is about a light-skinned black female pilot in World War II who has to hide her race so she can fly with the Women Airforce Service Pilots. The author is a black woman.

This is by the same author as above, and this one is a dystopian/post apocalyptic novel with no romance! TW: rape.

It’s probably a crime that I haven’t read this yet. A steampunk M/M YA novel that I haven’t read yet? I plead guilty. I’m sorry.

I have friends who adored this book. It seems to be set in a secondary world where most people are illiterate (or are simply not allowed to read? I’m not sure), and the MC discovers a book that helps her on her journey.

There are pirates.

