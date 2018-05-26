Top Five Wednesday Rewind: Tropes I Hate

The mod of Top Five Wednesday has been busy of late and couldn’t keep up with the meme for this month, so she’s designated this as a rewind month. I’m super late this week but I wanted to post it anyway.

The topic I’m choosing this week is from August 2015: Tropes you hate.

#1: Star-crossed white abled allocishet lovers

It’s still illegal to be gay in many countries and interracial marriage also used to be illegal (I can’t find out if any countries still outlaw it because my Google magic isn’t strong enough but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was still illegal somewhere). Disabled people can lose a chunk of their benefits if they marry in many places. I can’t speak for everywhere, but there are parts of Australia where trans people are forced to divorce their partners if they want to change their legal gender… even though same-gender marriage is legal now!

So, quite frankly, I don’t give a flying fuck about how ~~hard~~ it is to love someone who is just as white, abled and allocishet as you are.

#2: White allocishet love triangles

Overdone.

I will read a queer love triangle, though.

#3: The depraved bisexual

I’ve written about this at length before.

Unless you’re bisexual, stop writing about cheating bisexuals, manipulative bisexuals, fake bisexuals, unlabelled but clearly coded as depraved bisexual bisexuals, and so on.

It’s not cute. It betrays how you really feel about us and it’s gross.

#4: MC is pressured to come out

Often it’s the LI trying to push the MC to come out to their family because something something “ARE YOU ASHAMED OF ME” blah blah blah.

It can be stressful to keep your relationship a secret, but show some goddamn consideration. Coming out isn’t simple for most people. It’s stressful and potentially life-threatening if people take it really badly.

And, of course, so many times the LI is proven right and never apologises for their behaviour.

Spare me.

#5: Miscommunication as a plot device

Look, some real people are bad at communicating… but fiction actually needs to make more sense than real life does. If your entire plot relies on characters not talking to each other for no good reason, your plot is weak and your characters are annoying.

Goddamn, at least come up with a good reason for characters not to be talking to each other. Dead phone, being grounded, legitimately being too busy… as long as they’re done well.

It’s boring and infuriating for characters to withhold information or not talk to someone when they should when they don’t even have a reasonable excuse.

