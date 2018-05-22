ARC Review: Skylarks by Karen Gregory

Karen Gregory’s heartfelt, thought-provoking second novel about love against the odds is perfect for readers of Lisa Williamson, Sara Barnard and Sarah Crossan. When she was little, Joni used to have dreams that she could fly. But these days her feet are firmly on the ground – they have to be when money’s tight and her dad can’t work and the whole family has to pull together to keep afloat. Then she meets Annabel. Annabel is everything Joni isn’t, and yet there’s a spark between them. Though Joni barely believes it at first, she thinks they might be falling in love. But when Annabel’s parents find out about the relationship, it’s clear they believe there are some differences that are impossible to overcome …

A friend on Twitter brought this to my attention when it was on Netgalley. F/F with a working class lesbian MC who works in a library. Excellent.

Details at a glance:

Title: Skylarks

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Karen Gregory

Genre: YA Contemporary

First published: May 2018

Format: e-ARC

Pairings: F/F

Sexual content: Non-explicit

Rep: Working class lesbian MC, lesbian LI, Black supporting character(?)

Content warnings: Classism (challenged), ableism, sexual harassment (off-page)

It took me a while to read this, but that was likely more my fault than the book.

Joni has a very strong voice and I definitely felt like I was inside her head. I was extremely invested in her developing relationship with Annabel, with all its ups and downs and dramatic incidents. I was quite fond of Annabel as a character, with her well-meaning but overly appeasing nature.

There is a strong depiction of protesting and grassroots campaigns, both the positive and negative sides. I’ve been in protests where a few losers have charged a police line for absolutely no good reason, so I’m familiar with the fact some people go to protests just to cause trouble, even if the majority of people there have their hearts in the right place.

The plot of the story revolves around a wealthy company buying Joni’s family estate to jack up the rent and force the working class tenants out so they can make more money. Surrounding this are many conversations about the issues of class and privilege, including whose crimes are punished and who goes free. Every member of Joni’s family is affected by this in a slightly different way. Her father has a back injury that prevents him from working, and this has affected his mental health. Her mother has to pick up the slack and even with Joni and her older brother’s help, is drowning in bills and responsibilities. Joni’s little brother is an adorable sweetheart who knows more than he’s letting on, despite the family’s best efforts to keep him from sharing their worry.

There are also hints of the issues with the disability benefits system, as people who are not currently able to work are sometimes still classed as fit to work and ineligible for the benefits they need.

It was also super refreshing to read a book from the UK, because while the slang isn’t quite the same as what we have in Australia, it’s a nice break from everything I read being American and there were moments of familiarity.

I do have a bone to pick with the depiction of library work at times. For example, Annabel, who is new to the library, offers to take over cataloguing new books and Joni teaches her how in a matter of minutes. Cataloguing is far more complex, and typically involves MARC 21 coding. The Cumberland Public Libraries website has the coding visible for those who want to see it, so you can take a look at their record of Leah on the Offbeat for an example of what this looks like. At this time of writing, I’m doing an assignment converting bibliographic records from old pre-2013 AACR2 format to the new RDA format and it’s not something you can just bang out after a short crash-course. Even if you copy the coding from another source, you may still need to check for errors.

This may change in a few years when the hopefully more user-friendly BIBFRAME is rolled out more widely, but it’s still in the testing stages so I doubt a (mostly) low-budget library would be testing it out.

(Also, to be clear, the MC is not a librarian. Librarians typically have a postgraduate qualification, with the occasional undergraduate depending on the area/degrees available. The MC is more likely to have the job title of library assistant.)

The ableism is an issue in the story. A derogatory term for dwarf people is used casually and I really hope that isn’t in the retail version. Words such as “cr*zy” are also used regularly.

Overall, this is a solid book that tackles real issues while also weaving a lovely, but difficult, F/F love story into the plot.

