AsianLitBingo 2018 TBR

Asian Lit Bingo is back! It’s now hosted on the Lit Celebrasian blog and twitter. The announcement post, containing the bingo board, recommendations, a sign-up linkup and other information, can be found here.

Technically this month is AAPI heritage month, but the organisers have kept it to Asian reads because they don’t want to override Pasifika voices. If you’re looking for Pasifika books to read outside the challenge, Anjulie Te Pohe has some resources:

If people are looking for books this is a good list of #Pasifika novels: https://t.co/5OcRKxGCAe. Also if people are specifically looking for Māori books this website is a great database to look through: https://t.co/hDGHSMPVQV — Anjulie Te Pohe ♅ (@AnjulieWrites) May 1, 2018

Now here’s my TBR:

I’m going to share a copy of the bingo board below, which was created by Aentee.

I’m going to do the diagonal from the bottom left to top right. Or top right to bottom left. Whichever floats your boat.

I did pretty badly last year so I’m hoping to finish what I’ve set out to do this time.

My TBR (subject to change)

South East Asian MC: Another Word for Happy by Agay Llanera (ebook)

Queer romance with Asian MC: A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo (library hardcover)

Free space: Warcross by Marie Lu (library paperback)

Religious Asian MC: Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed (owned paperback)

Multiracial multiethnic Asian MC: Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton (owned paperback)

Unusually for me, I have physical copies of all but the first category and had already owned/borrowed them all before I even thought about using them for this. Hell, I think I might’ve had them all before the challenge was formally announced this year.

Access to books has always been one of my biggest barriers to these challenges, my flighty reading habits aside. So already having these and being able to fit them into the categories makes a welcome change.

I do have a few other books that work for Asian Lit Bingo, but I’m already biting off a fair bit compared to my usual reading pace so let’s not put too many expectations there.

