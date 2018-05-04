Down the TBR Hole #23

/ Ann Elise

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when youre scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well thats going to change!

It works like this:

~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.

~ Order on ascending date added.

~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if youre feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.

~ Read the synopses of the books

~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I had to look at a couple extra books to get my list of keepers up to five.

Down the TBR Hole

The Rejects

The Keepers

#2: Gabi, a Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero

20702546

The MC is a fat Mexican-American girl and there is a gay supporting character, who is kicked out of home after coming out.

#8: A Story of Now by Emily O’Beirne

25019692

Aussie queer YA (MC is 20, which I’d typically class as NA but everyone seems to have collectively dismissed that category for whatever reason). Apparently the MC is bisexual.

#9: Ask the Passengers by A.S. King

13069935

Lesbian MC. I own this.

#11: This Side of Home by Renée Watson

22392935

I’ve had my eye on this one for ages. Black identical twins going to a historically African-American college.

#12: The Girl at Midnight by Melissa Grey

20345202

There are queer supporting characters and the author is Black, but there have been multiple reviewers complaining about the MC’s allocishet romances. I was kind of iffy about it but I think the paperback is fairly cheap on Book Depository so I’ll leave this on my list for the moment.

I have way too much fun doing this.

