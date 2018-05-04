Down the TBR Hole #23

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:
Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change!
It works like this:
~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.
~ Order on ascending date added.
~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.
~ Read the synopses of the books
~ Decide: keep it or should it go?
I had to look at a couple extra books to get my list of keepers up to five.
The Rejects
- #1: Beautiful Music for Ugly Children by Kirstin Cronn-Mills: I noticed one of my Goodreads friends, who is trans, put this on their “will not touch” shelf because of bad rep including misgendering, deadnaming and pressuring (presumably to come out).
- #3: Weird Girl and What’s His Name by Meagan Brothers: I’m sure it’s a perfect good book but I’m just not super interested in it anymore. It’s queer, but there’s something weird going on with a teen character having an affair with an adult?? Ew.
- #4: The Quill and the Crow: Volume 1 by Lillith Saintcrow: This is a writing craft book by an author I used to read as a teen. I was thinking about getting the ebook for this, but it’s more expensive than I would like.
- #5: Winning by Lara Deloza: I put this on my list because apparently it’s queer. However, it seems the allocishet MC just uses another character’s attraction to girls to manipulate her. No.
- #6: Her Name in the Sky by Kelly Quindlen: Lesbian MC. I’m just not interested in this one. It was probably quite revolutionary at the time, but I’m not so desperate for rep that I’m going to leave books I’m not interested in on the list.
- #7: 37 Things I Love (in No Particular Order) by Kekla Magoon: Queer, but apparently super underdeveloped story.
- #10: Interference by Zoe Reed: One of the reviews (which is mostly positive) mentions a lot of problems with the writing. I think it would distract me far too much.
The Keepers
#2: Gabi, a Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero
The MC is a fat Mexican-American girl and there is a gay supporting character, who is kicked out of home after coming out.
#8: A Story of Now by Emily O’Beirne
Aussie queer YA (MC is 20, which I’d typically class as NA but everyone seems to have collectively dismissed that category for whatever reason). Apparently the MC is bisexual.
#9: Ask the Passengers by A.S. King
Lesbian MC. I own this.
#11: This Side of Home by Renée Watson
I’ve had my eye on this one for ages. Black identical twins going to a historically African-American college.
#12: The Girl at Midnight by Melissa Grey
There are queer supporting characters and the author is Black, but there have been multiple reviewers complaining about the MC’s allocishet romances. I was kind of iffy about it but I think the paperback is fairly cheap on Book Depository so I’ll leave this on my list for the moment.
I have way too much fun doing this.