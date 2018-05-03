April 2018 Wrap-Up

April was the month I seriously tried to get back into reading and blogging after being stuck in a slump since February. I’m going to start doing monthly wrap-ups instead of book haul posts, which will be included here anyway. I may not do every month, but will try to do the ones where I have posted or read enough to be worth reporting.

Book Haul

Purchased

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi – African-based fantasy

Library

George by Alex Gino – trans girl MC

About a Girl by Joanne Horniman – lesbian MC

Warcross by Marie Lu – Chinese-American MC, Japanese LI, side queer rep (?)

A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo – F/F, queer Chinese MC (I think she might be a lesbian but I’m not sure)

ARCs

Come to the Rocks by Christin Haws – F/F, bisexual MC

Skylarks by Karen Gregory – F/F

Books Read

Blog Posts (except reviews)

Personal

TW: Animal Death, for the last dot point.

Turned 25 (April 2)

Got a new phone (or was this in late March? I forget, but it was meant to be a birthday present so whatever)

Completed Camp NaNoWriMo with a 10k goal

Finished the first term of my library technician course

Played a lot of Elder Scrolls Online

Played a bit of Skyrim

Learned how to mod Skyrim in the process

Brought my collection of library cards up to four

Bought my first makeup highlighter, which I haven’t used yet

Said goodbye to one of my two elderly dogs

April was a bit of me getting back on track and finding my way. I haven’t written much in months and my reading slump has been ridiculous, so April was an improvement… for the most part.

Hopefully I can keep that up. I’m taking the train more due to the last point I mentioned above so our other dog can spend more time with Mum, so I theoretically have more reading time at the moment.

