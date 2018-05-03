April 2018 Wrap-Up

April was the month I seriously tried to get back into reading and blogging after being stuck in a slump since February. I’m going to start doing monthly wrap-ups instead of book haul posts, which will be included here anyway. I may not do every month, but will try to do the ones where I have posted or read enough to be worth reporting.
Book Haul
Purchased
- Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi – African-based fantasy
Library
- George by Alex Gino – trans girl MC
- About a Girl by Joanne Horniman – lesbian MC
- Warcross by Marie Lu – Chinese-American MC, Japanese LI, side queer rep (?)
- A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo – F/F, queer Chinese MC (I think she might be a lesbian but I’m not sure)
ARCs
- Come to the Rocks by Christin Haws – F/F, bisexual MC
- Skylarks by Karen Gregory – F/F
Books Read
- Girl Made of Stars by Ashley Herring Blake (e-ARC) – review
- A Night at the Mall by M. Hollis – mini-review
- Come to the Rocks by Christin Haws (e-ARC) – review
- Penguin Teen Australia Superproof 2018 – mini-review
Blog Posts (except reviews)
- March 2018 Book Haul
- Down the TBR Hole #19
- TTT: Books I Loved but Will Never Re-read
- Down the TBR Hole #20
- TTT: Books That Destroyed My Soul (in a Good Way)
- T5W: Ideal Mashups
- One Lovely Blog Award
- Down the TBR Hole #21
- T5W: Fandom Items
- Down the TBR Hole #22
Personal
TW: Animal Death, for the last dot point.
- Turned 25 (April 2)
- Got a new phone (or was this in late March? I forget, but it was meant to be a birthday present so whatever)
- Completed Camp NaNoWriMo with a 10k goal
- Finished the first term of my library technician course
- Played a lot of Elder Scrolls Online
- Played a bit of Skyrim
- Learned how to mod Skyrim in the process
- Brought my collection of library cards up to four
- Bought my first makeup highlighter, which I haven’t used yet
- TW ANIMAL DEATH (below):
- Said goodbye to one of my two elderly dogs
.
.
.
.
.
April was a bit of me getting back on track and finding my way. I haven’t written much in months and my reading slump has been ridiculous, so April was an improvement… for the most part.
Hopefully I can keep that up. I’m taking the train more due to the last point I mentioned above so our other dog can spend more time with Mum, so I theoretically have more reading time at the moment.
One thought on “April 2018 Wrap-Up”
Glad to hear you had a better April! Reading slumps are the worst… fingers crossed May brings a lot of reading! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person