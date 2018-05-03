April 2018 Wrap-Up

/ Ann Elise

April was the month I seriously tried to get back into reading and blogging after being stuck in a slump since February. I’m going to start doing monthly wrap-ups instead of book haul posts, which will be included here anyway. I may not do every month, but will try to do the ones where I have posted or read enough to be worth reporting.

Monthly Wrap-Up

Book Haul

Purchased

Library

  • George by Alex Gino – trans girl MC
  • About a Girl by Joanne Horniman – lesbian MC
  • Warcross by Marie Lu – Chinese-American MC, Japanese LI, side queer rep (?)
  • A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo – F/F, queer Chinese MC (I think she might be a lesbian but I’m not sure)

ARCs

Books Read

Blog Posts (except reviews)

Personal

TW: Animal Death, for the last dot point.

  • Turned 25 (April 2)
  • Got a new phone (or was this in late March? I forget, but it was meant to be a birthday present so whatever)
  • Completed Camp NaNoWriMo with a 10k goal
  • Finished the first term of my library technician course
  • Played a lot of Elder Scrolls Online
  • Played a bit of Skyrim
  • Learned how to mod Skyrim in the process
  • Brought my collection of library cards up to four
  • Bought my first makeup highlighter, which I haven’t used yet
  • TW ANIMAL DEATH (below):
  • Said goodbye to one of my two elderly dogs

April was a bit of me getting back on track and finding my way. I haven’t written much in months and my reading slump has been ridiculous, so April was an improvement… for the most part.

Hopefully I can keep that up. I’m taking the train more due to the last point I mentioned above so our other dog can spend more time with Mum, so I theoretically have more reading time at the moment.

