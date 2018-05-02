Top Five Wednesday Rewind: Books You’ve Read Because of Social Media

The mod of Top Five Wednesday has been busy of late and couldn’t keep up with the meme for this month, so she’s designated this as a rewind month. I only joined a few weeks ago, so I have plenty of past topics I can visit.

The topic I’m choosing this week is from September 27 2017 (yep, I’m deep in the archives): Books You’ve Read Because of Booktube/Blogging/etc.

Discuss the books you’ve picked up because you’ve heard of them in the online book community or platform you use

I’m extremely tired so I figured this would be a good topic to do, given I get most of my recommendations from social media. Mainly Twitter. It’s also quite relevant to me at the moment since one of my library technician course units is about social media.

I’m not putting the amazing How to Make a Wish by Ashley Herring Blake on the list even though it counts, so I can have room for a book I haven’t talked quite as much about.

#1: Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde

I actually spent months hearing about this book before I finally came across it in a bookstore. Then it was a few more months before I found the time to read it, and then I fell in love with it. The bi rep drew me in and I wasn’t disappointed, and that character is also a pink-haired Chinese-Australian vlogger. The other protagonist is an autistic girl with anxiety. They go to a con together. It’s awesome. The author is bisexual and autistic.

My review.

#2: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

There’s a chance I could have heard of this book without the aid of Twitter given how big it’s become, but I likely wouldn’t have known to be hyped about it in advance. It had a pretty good presence in one of the bookstores I frequented at the time. Anyway, it’s an examination of police brutality in black communities written by a black author.

My review.

#3: Come to the Rocks by Christin Haws

I read this one purely because I friend was reading an e-ARC and loved it. So I ran to Netgalley and requested it for myself. It’s 66 pages of F/F mermaid/human romance and the MC is bisexual. Her ex is stalking her and while some characters blame her for this, the narrative never does.

My review.

#4: Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver

The blurb is a novel unto itself, so it really was the passionate advocacy of RoAnna’s fans on Twitter that persuaded me to read this. Its size can be intimidating, but the story itself is amazing and the characters are fascinating and diverse. Pretty much everyone is queer and mentally ill, some are polyamorous and there are a few characters of colour (more in the sequel). It’s often described as a hopeful dystopian, with a heaping of superpowers.

My review.

Oh, and RoAnna just described one of the characters as a “nonbinary build-a-friend” which is the best description of the character Zilch I have heard in my life.

#5: Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed

I think I saw this on a few Goodreads lists and it’s cropped on Twitter here and there. It’s an incredible, painful book about a Pakistani-American girl forced into an arranged marriage back in Pakistan when she is discovered with her boyfriend at a dance. TW: rape.

My review (plus a bonus Saints and Misfits review within).

