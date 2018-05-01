Top Ten Tuesday: Books I’d Slay a Lion to Get Early

Top Ten Tuesday is a weekly meme created by Broke and Bookish that is now hosted by That Artsy Reader Girl. Today’s theme is books I’d slay a lion to get early.

I often forget books are coming out, so this is mainly a list of books I’m excited to read. My forgetfulness is not a sign that I don’t care about them. I care very much.

The title hasn’t quite been revealed yet, but I’m already getting pumped for Claribel’s middle grade novel. The current Goodreads blurb (which will definitely change as publication gets closer):

Coco meets Stranger Things in Claribel Ortega’s middle grade debut, based on Dominican folklore in which 12-year-old girl Lucely Luna must save the ghosts of her lost loved ones, living as fireflies, with the help of her best friend Syd and her witch grandmother Babette, before evil spirits haunting St. Augustine destroy them and the only home she’s ever known.

#2: The Brightsiders by Jen Wilde (May 22 2018)

Queens of Geek was an incredible novel and I’m excited that Jen Wilde has another book coming out. Blurb:

A teen rockstar has to navigate family, love, coming out, and life in the spotlight after being labeled the latest celebrity trainwreck in Jen Wilde’s quirky and utterly relatable novel. As a rock star drummer in the hit band The Brightsiders, Emmy King’s life should be perfect. But there’s nothing the paparazzi love more than watching a celebrity crash and burn. When a night of partying lands Emmy in hospital and her girlfriend in jail, she’s branded the latest tabloid train wreck. Luckily, Emmy has her friends and bandmates, including the super-swoonworthy Alfie, to help her pick up the pieces of her life. She knows hooking up with a band member is exactly the kind of trouble she should be avoiding, and yet Emmy and Alfie Just. Keep. Kissing. Will the inevitable fallout turn her into a clickbait scandal (again)? Or will she find the strength to stand on her own?

#3: Bruja Born by Zoraida Córdova (June 5 2018)

I need to continue this series. I hope Alex and Rishi show up in it because I love them. I guess a reread of Labyrinth Lost is in order when I can find the time and energy.

Three sisters. One spell. Countless dead. Lula Mortiz feels like an outsider. Her sister’s newfound Encantrix powers have wounded her in ways that Lula’s bruja healing powers can’t fix, and she longs for the comfort her family once brought her. Thank the Deos for Maks, her sweet, steady boyfriend who sees the beauty within her and brings light to her life. Then a bus crash turns Lula’s world upside down. Her classmates are all dead, including Maks. But Lula was born to heal, to fix. She can bring Maks back, even if it means seeking help from her sisters and defying Death herself. But magic that defies the laws of the deos is dangerous. Unpredictable. And when the dust settles, Maks isn’t the only one who’s been brought back…

#4: Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan (November 6 2018)

Confirmed F/F, biracial author, with a fantasy world based on the author’s experiences growing up in Malaysia. Yes. Hell yes.

Each year, eight beautiful girls are chosen as Paper Girls to serve the king. It’s the highest honor they could hope for…and the most cruel. But this year, there’s a ninth girl. And instead of paper, she’s made of fire. In this lush fantasy, Lei is a member of the Paper caste, the lowest and most oppressed class in Ikhara. She lives in a remote village with her father, where the decade-old trauma of watching her mother snatched by royal guards still haunts her. Now, the guards are back, and this time it’s Lei they’re after–the girl whose golden eyes have piqued the king’s interest. Over weeks of training in the opulent but stifling palace, Lei and eight other girls learn the skills and charm that befit being a king’s consort. But Lei isn’t content to watch her fate consume her. Instead, she does the unthinkable–she falls in love. Her forbidden romance becomes enmeshed with an explosive plot that threatens the very foundation of Ikhara, and Lei, still the wide-eyed country girl at heart, must decide just how far she’s willing to go for justice and revenge.

#5: Odd One Out by Nic Stone (October 9 2018)

Queer POC!!! Black author!!! Queer love triangle!!!

Courtney “Coop” Cooper

Dumped. Again. Normally I wouldn’t mind. But right now my best friend, Jupiter Sanchez, is ignoring me to text some girl. Rae Evelyn Chin

I’m the “new girl” but Jupiter and Courtney make me feel like I’m right where I belong. Also, I want to kiss him. And her. Jupiter Charity-Sanchez

The only thing worse than losing the girl you love to a boy is losing her to your boy. I have to make a move. One story. Three sides.

No easy answers.

#6: No Man of Woman Born by Ana Mardoll (July 10 2018)

I keep meaning to read Ana’s work, and now xie is releasing a collection of stories about trans and nonbinary characters’ relationships with gendered prophecies.

Destiny sees what others don’t. A quiet fisher mourning the loss of xer sister to a cruel dragon. A clever hedge-witch gathering knowledge in a hostile land. A son seeking vengeance for his father’s death. A daughter claiming the legacy denied her. A princess laboring under an unbreakable curse. A young resistance fighter questioning everything he’s ever known. A little girl willing to battle a dragon for the sake of a wish. These heroes and heroines emerge from adversity into triumph, recognizing they can be more than they ever imagined: chosen ones of destiny. From the author of the Earthside series and the Rewoven Tales novels, No Man of Woman Born is a collection of seven fantasy stories in which transgender and nonbinary characters subvert and fulfill gendered prophecies. These prophecies recognize and acknowledge each character’s gender, even when others do not. Note: No trans or nonbinary characters were killed in the making of this book. Trigger warnings and neopronoun pronunciation guides are provided for each story.

Does this one really need explaining? This is set in Garden Heights again, the same setting as The Hate U Give. It was going to be released sooner but the book needed more time and love to be ready for publication. Let’s make her hit the NYT bestseller list again.

Sixteen-year-old Bri wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Or at least get some streams on her mixtape. As the daughter of an underground rap legend who died right before he hit big, Bri’s got massive shoes to fill. But when her mom unexpectedly loses her job, food banks and shut-off notices become as much a part of her life as beats and rhymes. With bills piling up and homelessness staring her family down, Bri no longer just wants to make it—she has to make it.

Mason has been a fixture on book Twitter for a while now, and I’m so happy for them. No formal blurb yet, but we have this:

Jeffrey West at Scholastic has acquired Mason Deaver’s debut YA novel, I Wish You All the Best, about a non-binary teen who is kicked out by their parents after coming out, but learns that sometimes from disaster one can build a happier new life. Publication is set for 2019; Lauren Abramo at Dystel, Goderich & Bourret negotiated the deal for North American rights.

No information is available yet. I need to get the rest of the books in this series and THIS ONE NEEDS TO BE OUT.

#10: The Love and Lies of Rukshana Ali (January 29 2019)

Queer Muslim rep! Judging by the blurb, it’ll be a hard read, but this rep is so important.

Seventeen-year-old Rukhsana Ali tries her hardest to live up to her conservative Muslim parents’ expectations, but lately she’s finding that harder and harder to do. She rolls her eyes instead of screaming when they blatantly favor her brother and she dresses conservatively at home, saving her crop tops and makeup for parties her parents don’t know about. Luckily, only a few more months stand between her carefully monitored life in Seattle and her new life at Caltech, where she can pursue her dream of becoming an engineer. But when her parents catch her kissing her girlfriend Ariana, all of Rukhsana’s plans fall apart. Her parents are devastated; being gay may as well be a death sentence in the Bengali community. They immediately whisk Rukhsana off to Bangladesh, where she is thrown headfirst into a world of arranged marriages and tradition. Only through reading her grandmother’s old diary is Rukhsana able to gain some much needed perspective. Rukhsana realizes she must find the courage to fight for her love, but can she do so without losing everyone and everything in her life?

