Down the TBR Hole #22

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I don’t know why I kept including “verdict: stay” when it was obvious from the way I’ve done the list. So that’s gone now.

The Rejects:

#1: Wave by Hoa Pham: This is an F/F novel about a Vietnamese and Japanese girl studying in Australia. I’m sure it’s a lovely story, but the F/F relationship ends tragically and I usually don’t like reading those (with a few exceptions but this isn’t one of them). TW: Suicide.

The Keepers:

More diverse Aussie YA!

One of the reviewers describes this book as “unabashedly queer” so I’m definitely on board. It’s a messed-up dystopian world where orphan children are sent to an industrial orphanage until they turn eighteen, though there are definitely some similarities to real world situations (the case with most dystopians, actually). Apparently there’s a genderfluid character. The MC is a queer Aboriginal girl who falls for another girl. I think she might be bisexual but I’m not sure.

I’ve been meaning to read this forever.

Queer Middle Grade! I think this is the one all the allocishets were mad about existing because how dare children be queer or something.

I own this.

I wasn’t sure about this one since I was aware of some anti-Native language. There also doesn’t seem to be much plot, and some readers find the author character infuriating. There’s also cissexism, but there doesn’t seem to be a consensus on whether it’s challenged sufficiently.

The MC is a chubby Puerto-Rican lesbian whose LI is a biracial Korean girl who is a librarian. There are apparently a lot of discussions about white feminism and queerness and other topics. Apparently it’s really US-centric, but I put up with that a lot anyway. Also: polyamory.

I think I’m going to keep it on my TBR for the moment, mainly because of this review. I may revise this later. I don’t know.

I managed half-and-half today. I’ve added a fair few books since the last time I did this, so there’s still over 400 books on my TBR shelf.

