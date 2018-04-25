Top Five Wednesday: Fandom Items

Top 5 Wednesday is hosted by Sam @ ThoughtsOnTomes, formerly by Lainey @ GingerReadsLainey, on a Goodreads group here.
The theme for April 25 is Fandom Items:
Whether it’s something you own or something you are lusting after, what are some of your favorite fandom items/merch/memorabilia? Your picks don’t all have to be from the same fandom!
I don’t have many bookish fandom items, but I do have some comic book items from my Batman family/Young Justice obsession phase. Comic books are books anyway. I have one YA fandom item. It’s at the end because I love the ANTICI-
-PATION.
I’m not sorry.
#1: Batman and Nightwing Kotobukiya figures
I don’t often shell out for fancy items, but I really wanted these figures. They live on the top shelf of my first bookshelf.
I wasn’t exactly a fan of Nightwing’s red costume at first, but it grew on me.
#2: Batman and Robin (Burt Ward era) keychains
Both of these were purchased for my by my mother. Robin lives at my computer, and Batman had been hiding in storage for a while until my mother realised I was doing a fandom items post and dug him out.
#3: Batman and Nightwing Pop! Vinyls
These guys live on my first bookshelf as well.
#4: Robin “Dorbz” vinyl collectible
A friend bought me this for Secret Santa (I think?) a few years back. Dorbz is apparently owned by the same company that does the Pop! Vinyls.
#5: Love, Simon poster
My one YA fandom item, which I snagged when I went to the Penguin Teen showcase to see an advance screening of Love, Simon. He lives on my closet door. The joke was not intentional.