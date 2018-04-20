Down the TBR Hole #21

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:
Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change!
It works like this:
~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.
~ Order on ascending date added.
~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.
~ Read the synopses of the books
~ Decide: keep it or should it go?
I was in a bad mood because of health insurance nonsense so I decided to judge some books… rather harshly. So harshly, in fact, that I have to increase the number of books until I could find at least five to keep.
The Rejects:
- #4: The Space Between by Michelle L. Teichman: I’m not super invested and the paperback and ebook versions are a bit pricey for something I don’t really care about. It’s F/F if anyone is interested and it seems to be younger YA since the characters are around 15.
- #5: Asking for it by Louise O’Neill: [TW: rape] Apparently this has a super slow start and very little happens until the thing I warned about. And the ending is apparently unhappy. Nah.
- #6: Last Night I Sang to the Monster by Benjamin Alire Sáenz: After the way this man carries on about negative reviews from TEENAGERS, hell no.
- #7: Recipe for Magic by Agatha Bird: This seems to be a short M/M paranormal romance/fantasy. It’s only 64 pages and not too expensive. HOWEVER, reading some of the reviews, it seems one of the characters’ ex-girlfriends is made into a terrible person. My interest isn’t strong enough to overcome my reservations there. Too many bad experiences with misogynistic M/M fanfic.
- #8: This is Not a Love Story by Suki Fleet: I was thinking about giving this a shot even though I wasn’t 100% interested, just to see what the mutism rep is like, but it seems to be hard to get a hold of unless you want to shell out for a hardcover.
- #9: I am J by Cris Beam: [TW: misgendering in blurb and book (not condoned in this case), sexual assault: nonconsensual kissing, anti-trans slurs] So, I was gonna keep this for the trans guy rep but some reviews are concerning me. Apparently there’s a lot of misogyny, homophobia and rape culture going on. Also, the author is a cis woman. I’d rather pick up another ownvoices Austin Chant book instead. NOTE: TAKE CAUTION READING REVIEWS. LOTS OF MISGENDERING AND DEADNAMING.
- #10: Afterworlds by Scott Westerfeld: I’m just not feeling it at the moment.
The Keepers:
#1: The Price of Salt/Carol by Patricia Highsmith
Verdict: Stay
#2: Blue Lily, Lily Blue by Maggie Stiefvater
The author is a frustrating human being but I already own most of the books in this series.
Verdict: Stay (for now)
#3: The Raven King by Maggie Stievater
Ditto. I can’t even be bothered with the cover.
Verdict: Stay
#11: About a Girl by Joanne Horniman
An Aussie F/F novel from 2011 (I think?). Because it’s Aussie and a few years old, my library system has it. Maybe I’ll give it a shot eventually.
Verdict: Stay
#12: The Boy’s Own Manual to Being a Proper Jew by Eli Glasman
An Aussie novel about a gay Jewish boy, figuring out how to reconcile his faith and sexuality. I can get it transferred to my local library, and the city library also has copies (even if their searching system is MESSED UP because apparently it hates apostrophes).
Verdict: Stay
I’m finally onto page four of my TBR shelf… out of twenty-one. Hopefully next time I can get it under 400 books.