Down the TBR Hole #21

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I was in a bad mood because of health insurance nonsense so I decided to judge some books… rather harshly. So harshly, in fact, that I have to increase the number of books until I could find at least five to keep.

The Rejects:

The Keepers:

Link and image are of the edition I own.

Verdict: Stay

The author is a frustrating human being but I already own most of the books in this series.

Verdict: Stay (for now)

Ditto. I can’t even be bothered with the cover.

Verdict: Stay

An Aussie F/F novel from 2011 (I think?). Because it’s Aussie and a few years old, my library system has it. Maybe I’ll give it a shot eventually.

Verdict: Stay

An Aussie novel about a gay Jewish boy, figuring out how to reconcile his faith and sexuality. I can get it transferred to my local library, and the city library also has copies (even if their searching system is MESSED UP because apparently it hates apostrophes).

Verdict: Stay

I’m finally onto page four of my TBR shelf… out of twenty-one. Hopefully next time I can get it under 400 books.

Advertisements