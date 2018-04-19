So, I checked my WordPress notifications yesterday and was pleasantly surprised to see I had been nominated for the One Lovely Blog Award.

Thanks go to Bookish Owlette for nominating me!

The rules:

Acknowledge, link back and thank the blog that nominated you

Display the award + rules in your blog

Tell your subscribers seven things about you.

Re-nominate 10-15 people.

Seven Facts About Me

I’ve played piano and violin and had formal classical voice training. I stopped training in piano and violin a while ago, partially because I hated practicing so much. I can’t play violin anymore and can only do basic piano. But at least I’m super fluent in reading sheet music now, which helps with singing. I’m currently studying to be a library technician. If I don’t get accepted into the music school I’ve been aiming for, I might go ahead and study to be a full-fledged librarian. Hell, I might do that at some point anyway. I have plantar fasciitis in my left foot due to a previous ankle sprain messing everything up. You’ll rarely see me out of sneakers these days because OW. I’m lactose intolerant but love cheese and chocolate. At least there are a lot of lactose-free and dairy-free alternatives these days. I used to want to be a scientist. Once upon a time, I would only read fantasy novels. I’m starting a collection of library cards. Three so far and I haven’t dug up my old childhood local library card yet.

My Nominees

We all know I hate nominating people, or pressuring them to respond to the nomination. So no pressure here! You totally don’t have to do this if you don’t want to. There are other bloggers I wanted to put on the list but haven’t posted in a while, so I didn’t want to burden them if they were taking a break/didn’t want to blog. If we’re friendly, especially on Twitter, and you’re not on the list, that may be why! In no particular order and with some interesting posts:

I’m gonna say again that anyone nominated totally doesn’t have to do this if they don’t want to. I get that not everyone wants these kinds of posts on their blog, or finds them to be stressful. You’re great and I love you all. I highly recommend checking out all their blogs, especially if you’re interested in diverse books and media commentary as all of them are diverse bloggers.

