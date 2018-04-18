Top Five Wednesday: Ideal Mashups

Top 5 Wednesday is hosted by Sam @ ThoughtsOnTomes, formerly by Lainey @ GingerReadsLainey, on a Goodreads group here.

The theme for April 18 is Ideal Mashups:

You know those comp titles they list in synopses that read something like “perfect for fans of Harry Potter and Game of Thrones”! What would be some of your favorite mash ups, that would make you pick up a book? “A mix of ________ and ___________.” Remember, you can also incorporate games, tv, movies, etc. Get creative!

If you know any diverse (especially queer) books that fit these mashups, please let me know in the comments! The image quality is horrible on some of these and I am so sorry.

1: Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver + Dragon Age

I absolutely adore the large diverse cast of Chameleon Moon and it would be great to see something similar in a high fantasy setting. A queer ensemble cast dealing with fantasy issues such as dragons or magic undead or invading armies sounds awesome. HOW ABOUT ALL THREE? I’m sure there are some out there already, but the hopeful dystopian vibe from Chameleon Moon would also be great to see in this context.

Also gimme some of those supportive friendships, romances and queerplatonic partners. While slaying dragons together. Or, hell, making friends with the dragons and slaying people trying to slay the dragons. Whatever. DRAGONS. MYSTERIOUS ORDERS. HORDES OF BAD GUYS.

2: Harry Potter + Actual Goddamn Diversity

Okay, so this one is taking the piss. But a magic school series with the same kind of scope, the same kind of humour, some of the same values such as respecting the different kinds of love… with a fully diverse cast. Yum.

3: Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde + The Great British Bake Off

I can see the geekiness of Queens of Geek mapping pretty well to a story about baking contestants, or something similar.

Competition romances, friends in the same competition, meeting idols, figuring out how to put oneself forward when it’s goshdarn terrifying. And maybe a pink-haired baker. Aw yeah.

There was a contestant on the Great Australian Bakeoff (yes, Australian) recently who gave me such a lesbian vibe, though I don’t actually know if she was gay.

Now I really want a fictional butch lesbian baker and I have no knowledge of baking whatsoever. Pair her with a pink-haired bisexual WOC. Whee!

4: Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst + The Bachelor

I kind of fell into watching The Bachelor and The Bachelorette last year. They really get you hooked.

Bear with me, okay?

So, a few years back there was an Australian season of the Bachelor where two of the female contestants ended up dating each other instead of the bachelor himself. They’ve broken up now, but that has stuck with me.

Put it in a high fantasy setting, with all the eligible young ladies competing for the hand of the Crown Prince or something. Then two of the girls fall for each other instead. Of Fire and Stars has one of the female MCs falling for the sister of the prince to whom she is betrothed, so you can see where I’m going with this.

Hell, I might write it myself eventually.

5: Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo + Mass Effect

Give me a diverse cast of lovable assholes flying through space.

To be fair, though, that description reminds me of Ascension by Jacqueline Koyanagi. More of this, and maybe with even more assholery/grey morality.

Space thieves/smugglers/whatevers. Multiple POVs. Queer, POC and disabled characters.

I should refer to this list next time I get into a writing slump. Some of these ideas actually intrigue me.

