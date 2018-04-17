Top Ten Tuesday: Books That Destroyed My Soul (in a Good Way)

Top Ten Tuesday is a weekly meme created by Broke and Bookish that is now hosted by That Artsy Reader Girl. Today’s theme is a Freebie, so the theme I have chosen is: Books That Destroyed My Soul (in a Good Way).

1: Girl Made of Stars by Ashley Herring Blake

This is actually the inspiration for this topic, since I just finished reading it. My review is here. Mara is an angry girl who has been suffering in silence for a long time. She’s spent so long burying her own trauma that discovering her brother raped one of her friends sends her into an emotional spiral. Note that this is not F/F and should not be marketed as such. It’s F/enby and M/F.

Honourable mention goes to her previous YA novel, How to Make a Wish. Because Grace and Eva deserve the world, but the world’s been kinda shitty to them. Review here.

2: Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed

This is one of those rare books that actually made me cry. Naila’s parents catch her at a school dance with her boyfriend and take her to Pakistan to force an arranged marriage upon her. It’s heartbreaking because of what Naila goes through as a result, and because her parents legitimately thought this was the right thing to do. Here’s my review. Note the trigger warnings.

3: Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver

I feel so deeply for all the characters, but especially Regan. This is a hopeful dystopian, but a dystopian is a dystopian and everyone is suffering. What really gets me is how hard the characters fight to remain positive in the face of so much horror. Review.

4: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Of course this made the list. A black teen Starr watches a police officer shoot her friend, leaving her the only witness to what really happened. This one is soul-destroying largely because it’s based on the real disproportionate violence the American police force inflicts on Black people. In the story itself, Starr has a lot put on her young shoulders and it’s infuriating, even more so because of its basis in fact. The list of names at the end really got me. My review.

5: Far From You by Tess Sharpe

I haven’t read this one in ages. I should reread eventually. Sophie’s best friend, and girlfriend, Mina is murdered and the person responsible tampered with evidence to make it look like it was a drug deal gone bad. Despite being drug-free for months, Sophie is forced back into rehab and unable to discover the true culprit behind Mina’s death. It’s told in two concurrent narratives: one before and one after. My review.

6: Saints and Misfits by S.K. Ali

Janna is a Muslim girl who narrowly escapes being raped by a respected person in her community, and then has to see that same frigging guy everywhere. He then keeps looking for ways to make her life as difficult as possible while she’s still trying to grapple with what just happened. My review.

7: Not Otherwise Specified by Hannah Moskowitz

There’s a lot going on in this book. I’m not sure it destroyed my soul in the same way as some of the others on this list, but I related heavily to Etta’s grappling with biphobia within the queer community. Etta is also recovering from an eating disorder while dealing with toxic ex-friends who reject her for not being gay enough. My review.

8: The Sun Is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon

Natasha is a Jamaican girl on the cusp of deportation, who meets and ultimately falls for Daniel, a second-gen Korean-American boy who’s suddenly been thrust into the position of “the good son” when is brother drops out of college. There was a lot I loved and a lot that annoyed me. And the ending. THE ENDING. HELP. My review.

9: Ascension by Jacqueline Koyanagi

Alana Quick is a chronically ill black queer woman who stows away on a starship in the hopes of securing a job to pay for treatment. She and her sister Nova get tangled up in a dangerous plot to kidnap Nova. The turns the plot takes are painful, but there are good moments as well. TW: dangerous weight loss and eating disorder rhetoric. My review.

10: The Sidekicks by Will Kostakis

It’s been some time since I read this one, but I remember feeling so deeply for these three boys picking up the pieces after losing the one best friend that kept them together as a group. One of the three boys is gay, and he is outed without permission at school. What I really found spectacular about this book is the boy that everyone assumes is a fuckup is often the one with the biggest heart, and the one who steps up to help out.

