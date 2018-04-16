ARC Review: Girl Made of Stars by Ashley Herring Blake

“I need Owen to explain this. Because yes, I do know that Owen would never do that, but I also know Hannah would never lie about something like that.” Mara and Owen are about as close as twins can get. So when Mara’s friend Hannah accuses Owen of rape, Mara doesn’t know what to think. Can the brother she loves really be guilty of such a violent crime? Torn between the family she loves and her own sense of right and wrong, Mara is feeling lost, and it doesn’t help that things have been strained with her ex-girlfriend, Charlie. As Mara, Hannah, and Charlie navigate this new terrain, Mara must face a trauma from her own past and decide where Charlie fits in her future. With sensitivity and openness, this timely novel confronts the difficult questions surrounding consent, victim blaming, and sexual assault.

I requested this from Netgalley last year but got buried under other books until now. I loved How to Make a Wish so I was definitely keen to read more of this author’s stuff.

Details at a glance:

Title: Girl Made of Stars

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Ashley Herring Blake

Genre: YA Contemporary

First published: 15 May 2018

Format: e-ARC

Pairings: M/F, F/enby

Sexual content: Yes, on the page

Rep: Bisexual MC with undiagnosed PTSD symptoms, genderqueer character, Korean-American character

Ownvoices: Yes for bisexuality

Content warnings: Rape, rape culture, victim-blaming, child molestation (ON THE PAGE, graphic), biphobia, queerphobia, slut-shaming, ableist language (some casual, some not condoned), amatonormativity/arophobia (just friends/more than friends rhetoric), panic attacks, flashbacks, pressure to come out, dysphoria, deadnaming (challenged), underage drinking

I was torn between giving this four or five stars on Goodreads for a while, and originally rated it five. However, due to the level of casual ableist language and huge amounts of amatonormative language throughout the novel, I think four is the correct number. I still loved it, but not as much as I would’ve liked because those things pulled me out of the story. I’m not super consistent with my ratings and they’re very much about how I feel in the moment.

I had to fight to remind myself that Owen was a rapist at the beginning of the novel. As charming as he can be, and as good as he has been to his sister at times, he still raped Hannah. It’s far, far easier to condemn someone you have no personal investment in. Mara and Owen’s mother is a huge example of this. She’s a card-carrying feminist and heavily encourages Mara in her work at the student-run feminist magazine, even showing excitement when Mara plots to challenge the school dress code, but her attitude completely changes as soon as her own son is the problem.

There are a number of red flags that Owen displays throughout the book that Mara missed at first, but it became very clear that he was nowhere near as sweet and kind as he was originally made out to be. He repeatedly disrespects women and is shown to be dismissive of feminism. As the novel progresses, the flags get redder and redder, and Mara herself isn’t safe from her twin brother’s misogyny and biphobia.

Charlie is genderqueer and currently uses she/her pronouns, but discussion is floated that she may change those pronouns later. There is discussion of dysphoria and Charlie sometimes has days where she cannot stand her voice or the way she looks. Mara makes a few mistakes over the course of the novel, especially when she lashes out due to her own unresolved issues. Mara puts pressure on Charlie to come out to her parents, and Charlie in turn pressures Mara to tell her parents about the event that has caused her PTSD symptoms. There is a moment where Mara uses Charlie’s deadname and this is called out right away. I can’t really comment on the rep because I’m cis. Reviews from nonbinary readers: Leah (demigirl), ak (genderqueer, beta read the book). These are both positive reviews.

I can, however, comment on the bi rep. I thought it was amazing. The word is used, which is something I really encourage writers to do, and it clearly busts the “bi means two binary genders” myth that makes me want to tear my hair out. There is some biphobia and queerphobia in the book, but it is not condoned at all.

The solidarity between Mara, Charlie and Hannah was incredible. Mara and Charlie both did things to hurt each other that made me want to shake them, but neither of them ever questioned Hannah’s experiences or made her feel unsafe. Hannah and Mara bonded in particular over a spoilery plot point.

I really liked the star motif used throughout the novel. As always, Ashley’s writing is beautiful without being too complex. There are no easy answers in this book, and characters like Mara feel the consequences of sticking to their principles. Everyone messes up and hurts each other, but this harmful behaviour is called out. Hannah’s experience in particular is treated respectfully. Some characters harass her and blame her and slut-shame her for daring to speak up, but the narrative makes it clear this behaviour is unacceptable.

This is not a neat novel, because the subject matter isn’t neat, either. It’s messy and painful and often there is no easy solution. This is an incredibly feminist novel about a difficult subject that is both heartbreaking and empowering and if you’re able to stomach it, I highly recommend reading it.

Advertisements