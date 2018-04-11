Down the TBR Hole #20

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

While it takes some of the suspense away, I liked listing the rejects in a short dot-point format before listing the ones I’m keeping. Since I’m doing it this way, I’m going back to my old style of putting the covers before my discussion of the keepers.

The Rejects:

#7: Empress of the World by Sara Ryan: The “more than friends” rhetoric in the blurb is rather tiresome. The book is from 2003, but still. Stop devaluing friendships. It’s not really grabbing me anyway so I can’t be bothered reading past that.

The “more than friends” rhetoric in the blurb is rather tiresome. The book is from 2003, but still. Stop devaluing friendships. It’s not really grabbing me anyway so I can’t be bothered reading past that. #8: The Last Leaves Falling by Fox Benwell: The MC lives in Japan and has Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)/Lou Gehrig’s disease. Those are strong draws, but the reviews seem to make it sound like he dies in the end. ALS does seem to be a condition that is typically fatal (judging from the quick research I did), but I’d just rather not read that kind of story, personally. It’s not for me, but it may be for others.

The MC lives in Japan and has Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)/Lou Gehrig’s disease. Those are strong draws, but the reviews seem to make it sound like he dies in the end. ALS does seem to be a condition that is typically fatal (judging from the quick research I did), but I’d just rather not read that kind of story, personally. It’s not for me, but it may be for others. #9: The Weight of Feathers by Anna-Marie McLemore: Anna-Marie does have a lovely writing style, but I’m not sure this particular novel grabs me.

The Keepers:

TW: rape, drugging, pregnancy

This book has been on my radar forever. Cheer captain Hermione is on top of the world, until her drink is tampered with at a party and she is raped, resulting in pregnancy. This story is about her navigating her life after her assault. There are also allusions to Shakespeare’s A Winter’s Tale.

There are queer supporting characters.

Verdict: Stay

The protagonist is autistic and biracial. The dystopian story is interesting, though apparently it drags. The rep may be enough of a draw to give it a shot anyway.

Verdict: Stay

I wasn’t sure about this one. Apparently it’s slow and the MC has some super inappropriate comments throughout the narration. On the other hand, a gay MC who had a girlfriend to hide himself slowly coming to terms with the idea of being out publicly, and apparently the LI is Muslim and the romance is good. There seem to be differing opinions on the mystery plot.

Verdict: Stay (for now)

This is a Star Wars novel tie-in. The first bunch of reviews on Goodreads are all negative, but I’m not going to put a whole lot of stock in that since there seems to be a lot of whiny manbabies there.

I remember whiny Star Wars fanbabies complaining about the gay MC, so I added this to my TBR largely out of spite. I still feel that spite. Maybe I will read this after all. I’m not super concerned about perfect canon since I’m not an obsessive fan.

I have followed Chuck on social media for a while so I probably should read at least one of his novels anyway. Best make it the gay one.

Verdict: Stay

Mind-controlling music. Cool concept. Bisexual MC. Yes, good.

Kindle is a bit pricey, so I guess I’ll eventually buy a paperback.

Verdict: Stay

I put this on my TBR because the sequel Trust Me, I’m Trouble has a canon F/F pairing. Morally ambiguous characters can be entertaining.

Verdict: Stay

This one is more my speed compared to the other Anna-Marie McLemore book I had on the list. The female character is Latina and the male character is trans and Pakistani-American. The plot is another magical realism novel, which Anna-Marie does spectacularly. And another flower theme. Nice.

Advertisements