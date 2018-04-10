Top Ten Tuesday: Books I Loved but Will Never Re-Read

Top Ten Tuesday is a weekly meme created by Broke and Bookish that is now hosted by That Artsy Reader Girl. Today’s theme is: Books I Loved but Will Never Re-Read.

#1: More Than This by Patrick Ness

I read this early on when I’d just started reading diversely (gay suicidal MC). It was weird and confusing and I enjoyed the ride, but I’m not sure I’d like it much now.

#2: Boy Meets Boy by David Levithan

PSA: blurbs for this book tend to deadname the trans girl character.

I don’t remember much about this book, aside from it being M/M with a trans girl side character, and the fact I really liked it. I’m not sure how much it’d hold up to my standards now I’ve been reading diverse books for longer, and I don’t want to ruin my memories of enjoying it.

#3: The Abyss Surrounds Us by Emily Skrutskie

I liked this at the time (interesting F/F ship and monsters), but I’ve since lost interest for some reason. I don’t know why. I just have.

#4: Ida by Alison Evans

Ida is an enjoyable read by a nonbinary author that I definitely recommend picking up (weird time-travel/alternate universes, F/enby relationship). However, I think one round of the mind-bending plot was enough for me.

#5: Noteworthy by Riley Redgate

I really loved the writing in this at the time and liked the M/F relationship (Chinese-American female MC is bisexual). However, a lot of stuff has since been said about this book, namely about its poor relationship with gender. A lot of trans and nonbinary readers have been hurt by this book.

#6: Wild Beauty by Anna-Marie McLemore

It was beautiful but the reading the flowery writing once was probably enough for me. Most characters are Latinx and the MC and her cousins are all bi, and there are F/F and M/F relationships.

#7: Written in the Stars by Aisha Saeed

I absolutely loved this book, but it’s extremely draining because of the subject matter (forced arranged marriage in Pakistan). This is more of a *probably* won’t read.

#8: We Are Okay by Nina LaCour

This one really drained me emotionally and I’ve since given my copy away. It’s a good book (second-chance F/F romance, recovering from grief), but once was absolutely enough.

#9: Fallen by Lauren Kate

I read this as a teen and would probably hate it now. Allocishet angel romance or something. I think there’s some reincarnation stuff in there as well? I don’t know. I forget and I don’t care enough to look it up.

#10: The Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyer

Again, loved it as a teen but would definitely hate it now. I actually think Meyer was decent with description… if nothing else.

