ARC Review: Come to the Rocks by Christin Haws

Linnea’s only safe place is a spot on the rocky shoreline where the water can be rather vicious. It’s here where she meets, and falls in love with, a mermaid named Mren. As their romance blossoms, the escalating harassment from Linnea’s ex-boyfriend Mikey threatens the secret relationship. Mren has vowed to protect Linnea, but she’s confined to the water and Mikey is a land monster. Meanwhile, Linnea will do anything to keep Mren safe from him. Anything.

A friend on Twitter was gushing about this. An F/F human/mermaid relationship? With a bisexual MC?? That got my butt out of bed so I could request this on Netgalley.

Details at a glance:

Title: Come to the Rocks

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Christin Haws

Genre: Romance/Paranormal

First published: April 16 2018 from Ninestar Press

Format: e-ARC (66 pages)

Pairings: F/F

Sexual content: None (there is nudity)

Rep: Chubby bisexual MC

Ownvoices: Yes

Content warnings: gaslighting, misogynistic character, abuse, stalking, harassment, violence, victim blaming (not condoned)

This little book is incredible. It takes a supremely talented author to fully develop a story like this in as little at 66 pages. Christin Haws is exactly that talented.

The story flits between two moods: the easy rapport between Linnea and Mren, and the downright terrifying interactions between Linnea and Mikey who needs to be thrown into the sun immediately. Mren, and being on the waterside rocks in general, are Linnea’s only safe harbour in the storm of her life.

I don’t think it’s much of a spoiler to say that Mikey’s stalking and harassment escalates into violence, given it’s heavily implied in the blurb and readers who are triggered by that really need to know about it.

Mikey is a textbook abuser. Attractive and charming, he goes for a woman who does not have quite as much confidence in her appearance. He expects her to be utterly grateful for his attention, so when Linnea breaks it off because he clearly wanted things to be more serious than she did, that’s when the stalking begins.

Linnea is never blamed by the narrative for his behaviour, but she does endure a fair amount of victim blaming from other characters. Linnea works hard to portray herself as the perfect victim, calling the police on a regular basis when Mikey violates his restraining order, but the police are never able to actually do anything. Some of the officers are sympathetic, while others expend a huge amount of energy trying to pinpoint things Linnea might’ve done wrong in order to shift the blame onto her.

In contrast, Linnea and Mren have an instant connection and an easy relationship. They’re incredibly sweet together and that warms my bisexual little heart. They’re both happy to be in each other’s company and there’s no pressure to be anything other than what they are. I adored the little gifts they gave each other, and how those gifts were used in the narrative.

This is an amazing feminist novelette that deals with abuse, with a sweet F/F pairing at the centre to balance it out. It’s well worth a read if the topic isn’t a trigger, and it’s so short that you could knock it out quickly if you’re not in a reading slump like I am. Hell, maybe it cured my slump.

Anyway, I loved it and highly recommend it.

