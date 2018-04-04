Down the TBR Hole #19

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

Starting now, I am only including the covers of books I’m keeping on my TBR. My media gallery is getting too darn big. I’m also going to start putting covers at the end of each entry, to at least give the illusion of surprise. However, because I’m rejecting a lot of books today, I’m going to put the rejected books as part of a dot-point list and look at a few extra books so I have at least five that I’m keeping on my TBR.

I’m going to keep my numbers in the order I encountered them on my shelf.

Rejections:

I’m keeping:

I’ve had this one on my radar for a long time, long enough that I remember seeing this book before the drama involving Mia’s publisher (in a nutshell: they suddenly announced they were closing, and then later suddenly announced that ACTUALLY WAIT THEY HAVE A BUYER).

This covers suicide, mental illness and homophobia.

Sounds like the M/F romance isn’t super significant, so maybe it won’t bother me.

Kody Keplinger, who is legally blind but not completely blind like the MC of this novel, wrote a review where she talked about some issues she had with the book, but overall felt fairly positive about it.

Apparently this is a ghost book, which isn’t very clear from the blurb.

One of the main characters is a dancer, which interests me, and I can’t find any indication of a romance so far so I might leave it on my TBR for the moment.

This is technically the third book in a series, but it seems the books do not need to be read in order. Apparently the cover is a little misleading. While there are girls kissing, it’s actually a weird fantasy novel and also a very loose retelling of Greek mythology (WHICH I LIKE). The MC is an aspiring astronomer, which is pretty cool. I believe the MC is bisexual, according to some reviews, and there are multiple queer characters including a trans character.

And OH MY GOD THIS AUTHOR WAS THE REJECTIONIST??? I READ HER BLOG ALL THE TIME WHEN I WAS A TEENAGER.

It seems to be a pain in the ass to find unless you can shell out for a hardcover or like audiobooks, but I definitely want to get to this eventually.

A trans girl MC in a middle grade novel! I don’t even need to think about this one. It’s staying. I’m pretty sure quite a few libraries around my area have copies.

That was so brutal. Of my original ten, I rejected seven… hence why I extended today’s list to make it less sad.

