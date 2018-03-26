Hi, everyone! Long time no see. In between some interpersonal drama and starting a new library course, I haven’t really been up to blogging. Hell, I’ve barely been reading or writing at all.

I was tagged to do this by Bookish Owlette and it looked like a good opportunity to put something on my frigging blog again.

The Disney Book Tag was created by booktuber Kat from Katytastic. I’ll be using the text from her video since it’s her creation.

1. The Little Mermaid – a character who is out of their element, a “fish out of water”

Alex from Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova.

Alex is from a family of brujas but, unlike the rest of her family, is terrified of her own magic. She tries a spell to get rid of it and ends up making her entire family disappear instead.

She’s an unlabelled bisexual character (written by a straight author) but she’s literally only just figured out she likes girls so I’m not concerned at the moment.

Here’s my review. One of my older unstructured reviews.

2. Cinderella – a character who goes through a major transformation

Sophie from Far From You by Tess Sharpe.

Far From You has a nonlinear narrative jumping between past and present. In the past, Sophie had developed a painkiller addiction following a severe car accident that left her in constant pain. In the present, she’s been drug-free for over nine months… but no one believes her because she witnessed the murder of her best friend (and girlfriend), and the killer made it look like a drug deal gone bad to discredit Sophie.

Sophie was also the first on-the-page bisexual character I ever read.

Here’s my review. Another older unstructured review.

3. Snow White – a book with an eclectic cast of characters

Queens of Geek by Jen Wilde.

This is a dual-POV novel about some Australian friends who head to America for a Comic Con type of event for the first time. Charlie is a pink-haired bisexual Chinese-Australian vlogger who is promoting her first feature film, while her best friend Taylor has anxiety and is fat and autistic and learning how to grab for what she wants. The supporting characters, especially the other friend Jamie and Charlie’s vlogger crush Alyssa, are all brilliant.

Here’s my review.

4. Sleeping Beauty – a book that put you to sleep

Throne of Glass by Sarah J Maas.

It took me months to read it because I kept putting it down. Part of that was the story, and the rest was because, aside from Nehemia, pretty much everyone was a white allocishet and that just bores me to death. It didn’t leave enough of an impression on me to slog through the rest of the books, especially now that I know something happens to Nehemia later.

5. The Lion King – a character who had something traumatic happen to them in childhood

Uh, most of them?

I’ll pick Romy Silvers from The Loneliest Girl in the Universe by Lauren James.

Romy was born on a spaceship travelling to a new planet, with her parents the only awake residents (everyone else was cryogenically frozen). Things went south and she ended up losing both her parents in a violent manner and having to pilot the ship by herself. She receives some communication from Earth, but the delays grow longer the further she flies so she spends most of the time completely on her own.

I wrote a mini-review here on Goodreads.

6. Beauty and the Beast – A beast of a book (a big book) that you were intimidated by, but found the story to be beautiful

Chameleon Moon by RoAnna Sylver.

The length-indicating dots on my Kindle made this look like a monster, but I loved the story and the characters. The hopeful dystopian-crossed-with-superheroes story was utterly engrossing and characters such as anxious asexual lizard-man Regan and rockstar polyamorous sapphic trans woman Evelyn made it all the better. I spread it out over the course of two weeks and it was a great experience. Here’s my review.

7. Aladdin – a character who gets their wish granted, for better or worse

Teddy from The Traitor’s Tunnel by C.M. Spivey.

Teddy, who is Word of God panro-ace as well as clearly having anxiety, achieves his dream apprenticeship under a renowned city engineer, a stepping stone along the way of becoming Lord Engineer of Arido. Of course, this turns out to be extremely dangerous and he’s flung into a plot against the city and empire in which he lives.

Here’s my review. Another older one.

8. Mulan – a character who pretends to be someone or something they are not

Genie from The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Yee.

This is a case of a character unknowingly pretending. Genie, a Chinese-American high school student gunning for Ivy League acceptance, is actually a power mythical being, but she doesn’t know it yet. It’s only when Quentin Sun waltzes in claiming to be the Monkey King that things get weird and Genie starts figuring out how to use her badass fighting powers to take down demons.

Here’s my review. Older one again.

9. Toy Story – a book with characters you wish would come to life

How to Make a Wish by Ashley Herring Blake.

I just want Grace and Eva to come into my world and away from all the other bullshit. Grace is a bisexual pianist with a shitty mother, and Eva is a biracial lesbian ballet dancer who recently lost hers.

Here’s my review. Another older review.

10. Disney Descendants – your favorite villain or morally ambiguous character

Kaz Brekker from Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo.

He’s an asshole (THE EYEBALL SCENE OMG) but I love him anyway. And I really need to get around to reading Crooked Kingdom.

Here’s my review. Older format once again.

