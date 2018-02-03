Down the TBR Hole #18

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’m having a lot of fun doing this right now. My TBR shelf is still enormous, though. In the future, I’ll probably only include book covers from the books I’m keeping so I’m not trawling through dozens of images whenever I click “add media” to put posts like this together.

But I’ll implement that change next time! For now, let’s prune this shelf in the usual way.

This may be a perfectly decent book but I can’t bring myself to care, especially given this book is a few years old already.

Verdict: Go

I mean, I kinda feel obligated to read this eventually, so…

Verdict: Stay

With the movie coming out, I should probably read this even though there’s some inaccurate disability rep and I also hate Chloe Moretz (the actor) for her fake feminism.

Verdict: Stay

#4: This Monstrous Thing by Mackenzi Lee

I’m not really feeling it.

Verdict: Go

This is a retelling of Anne of Green Gables with a Mexican-American MC who has been going through the foster system and for whatever reason has to do well at a farm traineeship if she doesn’t want to get sent to a group home. Probably interesting for some but I was never super into Anne of Green Gables in the first place so there’s no point leaving it on my TBR when I’m not gonna read it.

Verdict: Go

#6: This Song Is (Not) For You by Laura Nowlin

Apparently there’s an ace character (Tom, apparently)? And polyamory.

But some of the quotes I’m seeing in reviews seem to be falling into that same old trap of stereotyping aces as not caring about sex, rather than simply not experiencing sexual attraction. Libido and sexual orientation are not necessarily the same thing. I’m also unsure if he’s actually labelled as ace in the book.

I just don’t feel like dealing with this, even if my concerns do turn out to be misplaced.

Verdict: Go

My Goodreads friends seem to have unanimously enjoyed this. Most characters are dark-skinned and apparently there are queer characters in the cast. I guess I’ll give it a shot eventually.

Verdict: Stay

TW: Suicide and anxiety.

I don’t know. This sounds a lot like another book where a random character’s suicide is made to be all about the protagonist, and it seems a lot of the characters in the book behave super inappropriately about it and I just don’t want to read that.

Apparently some people with anxiety like the anxiety rep.

I just don’t think this is my thing.

Verdict: Go

Not really feeling it, and a lot of people have shelved this as romance so there’s probably a super prominent allocishet romance in it that I just don’t wanna fucking read.

Verdict: Go

Apparently a lot of Puerto Ricans really hate the rep in this.

Verdict: Go

