MHBookBingo Wrap-Up

This month I participated in the Mental Health Book Bingo reading challenge run on Twitter. I stuck to my TBR, but moved a swapped a couple of categories when I realised they didn’t quite fit.

Here’s my completed board:

And a more easily-digestible list of the books I read for each category:

ED Rep (Ownvoices): Not Otherwise Specified by Hannah Moskowitz. Review.

Graphic Novel with MC With MI: My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness by Nagata Kabi (translated by Jocelyne Allen)

Free space: The Lifeline Signal by RoAnna Sylver, book 2 of the Chameleon Moon series. (I do plan to review this eventually but want to try reading some additional short stories in this story-verse to get some perspective of whether I made a bad reading-order decision that caused some confusion for me.)

Anxiety rep (ownvoices): Runtime by RoAnna Sylver, a short story in the Chameleon Moon series. Review.

Romance with MC with MI: Fortitude Smashed by Taylor Brooke. Review.

I mostly picked good books, so this was a far more enjoyable reading experience than some challenges I’ve done in the past.

