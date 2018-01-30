Top Ten Tuesday: Books I Can’t Believe I Read

Top Ten Tuesday is a weekly meme created by Broke and Bookish that is now hosted by That Artsy Reader Girl. Today’s theme is: books I can’t believe I read.

This is pretty much a list of books I either hated and should’ve DNF’d, or realised in hindsight that they were fucking awful. Because of that, I’m not giving them any covers. Fuck ’em.

#1: Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

TW: Suicide

Okay, so I was a teen when I read this and didn’t know better, but what a mess. Huge misrepresentation of depression and suicide, and the TV tie-in just makes it so much worse because for fuck’s sake just let this book fade into obscurity.

Some reviews from other readers: Hannah Moskowitz (who iirc was also treated badly by the author when she was a teen and tried to bring up the issues she had with it), CW, Avery, and Beth. There are plenty of others on Goodreads as well.

#2: Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Sorry to any SJM fans, but I hated this book. The writing was frustrating and I wanted to slap all the straight people (aka everyone). It took me months to read and I should’ve just DNF’d, but my stubborn ass saw it through to the end. Hearing what happens to Nehemia (one of the few characters I could stand) later in the series has solidified my hatred.

#3: Interview With the Vampire by Anne Rice

Okay, so I didn’t hate this one, but since I generally don’t touch books by authors who behave badly, I did surprise myself a little bit. The book was okay but I have no inclination to read any of her other ones.

#4: If You Could be Mine by Sara Farizan

I got a weird vibe about the whole “cis person pretends to be trans” plot from the outset but read this anyway because maybe it wasn’t as bad as it sounded. It was. The protagonist is such an ignorant cis person and doesn’t really try to change that. She’s obsessed with finding signs of a trans character’s transness and it’s really kinda gross.

Also, while the girls in the f/f relationship don’t die, it’s still a tragic ending. It does make sense given their circumstances, of course, but coupled with the transphobia, I couldn’t really do it. I never reviewed it and would have to reread to do so, and fuck that.

Some reviews: Janani, Bogi.

#5: Tell Me Again How a Crush Should Feel by Sara Farizan

I don’t know why I gave this author a second chance. The writing improved but holy fuck the BIPHOBIA WAS OFF THE CHARTS. It took me a while to settle into how I felt about the book, because originally I’d liked it. But the more I thought about it, the more I fucking hated it.

I wrote a review as part of a larger post here.

#6: Char by Kristina Wojtaszek

This is self-pubbed so I won’t harp on it too much, but the LI was creepy and the MC kept being referred to by the colour of her dark skin in a weird way. HER SKIN IS LITERALLY SAID TO BE INDISTINGUISHABLE FROM DIRT. Review.

#7: The Sleeper and the Spindle by Neil Gaiman

I was promised queer rep. There is none. That’s not strictly the author’s fault, but I’m still frustrated as hell. Review.

#8: Fairest by K.S. Trenten

Another self-pubbed book. Basically there’s a fuckload of abuse apologism and also the most random-ass sex scene ever. Review.

Fun fact? Between this and the above book, I was inspired to write my own retelling that didn’t fall into the same traps.

#9: Georgia Peaches and Other Forbidden Fruit by Jaye Robin Brown

THIS IS STILL RECCED SOMETIMES AND I HATE IT. I should’ve stopped reading after that first shitty “bi-curious” line but I DIDN’T and I HATE MYSELF. Biphobic, racist and ableist as hell. Review.

#10: The Defectives by Burgandi Rakoska

Okay, so this did have a few good things like conversation around anti-disabled slur reclamation and found family, but the writing really is terrible and the plot virtually nonexistent. I was reading it for a challenge so I forced myself to read it but it was not a pleasant experience.

Advertisements