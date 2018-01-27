Down the TBR Hole #17

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:
Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change!
It works like this:
~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf.
~ Order on ascending date added.
~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time.
~ Read the synopses of the books
~ Decide: keep it or should it go?
I’ve decided to do ten books per post for a while, at least until I’m halfway through my TBR. That is going to take a while. Something strange has gone on with my to-read shelf and suddenly I’m on page 2 instead of 4 for a lot of these books. I’m really confused. I think the order’s correct but it’s throwing me off and I don’t like sudden changes like this.
The final book on this list brings me to page 3 and I just… don’t understand what the fuck is going on. (I think they’ve doubled the number of books visible on a given page?) So if there are any double-ups of books I’ve already done in subsequent posts, it’s not my fault.
#1: Night Study by Maria V. Snyder
I liked the original Study series as a teen but after reading the extremely disappointing glass spinoff series, I’ve lost my taste for them. Sad, because I do like Valek and Yelena together, but I think it’s time to just put this whole thing to bed.
Verdict: Go
#2: The Star Host by F.T. Lukens
This book seems to be well-regarded by reviewers.
Verdict: Stay
#3: Girl Mans Up by M.E. Girard
I already own a copy of this.
Verdict: Stay
#4: Outrun the Moon by Stacey Lee
This looks really interesting. It’s about a poor Chinese-American girl who manages to get herself admitted to an all-girls school for wealthy white girls in 1906. Then an earthquake strikes the city and she takes that same determination and cunning to do something about it.
Verdict: Stay
#5: Becoming Darkness by Lindsay Francis Brambles
Vampires created by a Nazi virus? Why, past me. Why.
Verdict: Go
#6: The Love That Split the World by Emily Henry
Apparently fuck-all happens and it’s instalovey. Nah.
Verdict: Go
#7: X by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon
A novelisation of Malcolm X’s formative years that was co-written by his daughter. Yes.
Verdict: Stay
#8: Wonders of the Invisible World by Christopher Barzak
I’m not actually all that interested in this.
Verdict: Go
#9: Am I Normal Yet? by Holly Bourne
I was gonna keep this for the OCD and anxiety rep but apparently there are some weird sexual assault jokes and I’m not about that shit.
Verdict: Go
#10: Luck in the Shadows by Lynn Flewelling
Two bi guys (they both express interest in women) in a traditional high fantasy novel. Nice.
Verdict: Stay
4 thoughts on “Down the TBR Hole #17”
Yikes, I did not know that about ‘Am I Normal Yet?’!
I found stuff about it while trawling through Goodreads reviews. I’m sure the rep is still important for some people but I’m opting out of touching that.
What the heck is that Nazi vampire thing??
Luck in the Shadows sounds interesting, I’ll need to check it out. And Outrun the Moon has a beautiful cover!
I really don’t understand who would write that and why my younger self was interested. Yeesh.
Outrun the Moon does look gorgeous. If I do get around to reading it, maybe I’ll go for a physical copy.
And Luck in the Shadows sounds frigging brilliant. I love me some fantasy thieves.
