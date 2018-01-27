Down the TBR Hole #17

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I’ve decided to do ten books per post for a while, at least until I’m halfway through my TBR. That is going to take a while. Something strange has gone on with my to-read shelf and suddenly I’m on page 2 instead of 4 for a lot of these books. I’m really confused. I think the order’s correct but it’s throwing me off and I don’t like sudden changes like this.

The final book on this list brings me to page 3 and I just… don’t understand what the fuck is going on. (I think they’ve doubled the number of books visible on a given page?) So if there are any double-ups of books I’ve already done in subsequent posts, it’s not my fault.

I liked the original Study series as a teen but after reading the extremely disappointing glass spinoff series, I’ve lost my taste for them. Sad, because I do like Valek and Yelena together, but I think it’s time to just put this whole thing to bed.

Verdict: Go

This book seems to be well-regarded by reviewers.

Verdict: Stay

#3: Girl Mans Up by M.E. Girard

I already own a copy of this.

Verdict: Stay

This looks really interesting. It’s about a poor Chinese-American girl who manages to get herself admitted to an all-girls school for wealthy white girls in 1906. Then an earthquake strikes the city and she takes that same determination and cunning to do something about it.

Verdict: Stay

Vampires created by a Nazi virus? Why, past me. Why.

Verdict: Go

Apparently fuck-all happens and it’s instalovey. Nah.

Verdict: Go

A novelisation of Malcolm X’s formative years that was co-written by his daughter. Yes.

Verdict: Stay

I’m not actually all that interested in this.

Verdict: Go

I was gonna keep this for the OCD and anxiety rep but apparently there are some weird sexual assault jokes and I’m not about that shit.

Verdict: Go

Two bi guys (they both express interest in women) in a traditional high fantasy novel. Nice.

Verdict: Stay

Advertisements