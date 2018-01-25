Penguin Teen Showcase 2018 (and Love, Simon)

I was super fortunate to snag a couple of tickets to Melbourne’s Penguin Teen Showcase, which happened yesterday (January 24). I don’t go to many bookish events since travelling to the city can be a pain in the ass, but the promise of seeing Love, Simon was motivation enough.

Firstly, it’s been noted by a few other attendees before me that the speakers forgot to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land. Hopefully subsequent events will remember this, since acknowledging the fact we live on stolen Wurundjeri land (in this case) is one of the most basic things we can do.

I have terrible audio memory, so I’m going to include Jes’s livetweet of the event, which starts with the concern I already mentioned:

The two guest authors interviewed by Bec Cavanaugh were Margot McGovern and Eleni Hale, speaking about their respective books Neverland and Stone Girl. Neverland has a mentally ill cast, including the protagonist, and Stone Girl is about a girl going through the foster care system and is heavily based on the author’s own experiences.

What really interests me about these conversations is that both authors have M/F romances in their novels, but have written them in such a way to reject traditional “boy saves girl” and “love fixes everything” narratives. Anyone reading my blog or Twitter feed for a significant length of time has probably noticed I’m not the biggest fan of M/F, but the non-traditional approach to these relationships has definitely made me more interested in reading these two novels.

As I said before, I don’t have a great audio memory (even with the visual aids) but I do remember being keen to read The Dangerous Art of Blending In by Angelo Surmelis. Since coming back from the event, I’ve seen some mixed reviews regarding the M/M relationship, though, so I’m not quite as excited about it now. There’s a sample of it in the Super-proof, so maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Speaking of the Super-proof, another cool part about the showcase is, obviously, the swag. God, I hate that word but here I am, using it anyway.

The Super-proof is basically an ARC that includes author interviews and samples of several different books set to be released by Penguin this year, including:

A slideshow of my amateur phone photography of the swag is below, and includes two little badges, three bookmarks (Neverland, The Truth and Lies of Ella Black, and Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls on the underside of the Olympic bookmark), a promo flyer for Palace of Fires, the Underline magazine, a promo postcard for Tin Heart, two heart chocolates, and the Super-proof:

Now, onto the part I was most excited about: Love, Simon.

Having the opportunity to watch it in a theatre full of people who were just as into it as I am was such a wonderful experience. It was loud in there. There was screaming, crying, cheering, applause. I definitely missed some dialogue here and there and I didn’t even mind because everyone was so happy. I’m so glad my first viewing of this movie was in such an electric and positive environment.

Love, Simon is without a doubt the best book-to-movie adaptation I have seen in my life. There are changes, because that’s necessary to suit the format, but I felt the changes were justified and suited the story. The movie stays true to the heart of the novel and the writing and acting is phenomenal. And the soundtrack takes the whole experience to the next level.

(Again, I am struck with the hilarity that a high school decided to do Cabaret, of all shows. I did Wilkommen last year as one of the female workers and OUR VERSION WAS SO FUCKING INAPPROPRIATE I CAN’T)

IS THIS HOW THE ALLOCISHETS FEEL ALL THE TIME??? I FEEL POWERFUL. I AM 24 YEARS OLD AND THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I’VE SEEN A MOVIE LIKE THIS. I enjoyed Moonlight and Carol but they were more on the artsy, serious side of things. Those are important, too, but I’m a little mainstream when it comes to my taste in movies so Love, Simon was absolutely perfect for me. Here’s hoping we get a broader range of movies like this in cinemas. (Hopefully The Miseducation of Cameron Post, though it’s more serious, I believe, screens somewhere near me.)

I already want to see it again, so you can bet your ass I’ll be buying tickets when it releases in Australia on March 29. I didn’t buy the movie tie-in book because I’m not a huge collector of book editions, but I did snag a poster. And put it on my closet door. The fact Simon’s right outside the closet was not an intentional joke but the serendipity is beautiful.

LOOK AT HIM LIVING NEXT TO MY VOTE YES POSTER:

Last night was fucking ace.

