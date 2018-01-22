Down the TBR #16 – Double Trouble Edition, Redux

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

I forgot I had this in my drafts and I need to post something so I guess now’s the time.

Apparently there’s some anti-ace bullshit? Fuck that. I’m not knowingly reading a 500-page book with that shit in it.

Verdict: Go

This just doesn’t really interest me anymore.

Verdict: Go

I wasn’t really sure I was gonna keep this, but apparently the voice is really good. I’m seeing some warnings about biphobia, though, which is concerning me and I can’t seem to find details on whether it’s condoned or not. Anti-gay slurs are also used quite often, apparently, and I’m not super interested in reading that.

I’m just not invested in reading this book enough to find this stuff out for myself.

Verdict: Go

I was a teenager when this came out. I was loosely part of the book community and I vaguely remember the whitewashing issue with the original cover, which was then changed to this one.

It’s hard for me to decide what to do with this one. I’m not the biggest fan of unreliable narrators, but this is a different kind of unreliable narrator because she’s a pathological liar so you know from the start that she’s unreliable. That’s the whole premise of the book, so I guess it might not bother me as much as with some others.

Verdict: Stay (for now)

The blurb is giving me a headache but that doesn’t necessarily mean the story itself will be bad. It’s on sale on Amazon at the moment. And it’s got a lesbian princess.

Verdict: Stay

Apparently this is a standalone companion novel to another book that I don’t have on my shelves for some reason. Book 1 looks super hetero, though.

This one has a Haitian lesbian MC who grew up in India, which sounds way more fucking interesting. Apparently it can be read without the other one, which is just as well since book one does not interest me at all.

I can only seem to get this as a paperback, though it’s not super expensive.

Verdict: Stay

No.

Verdict: Go

Practically every single person I know on Goodreads hated this. Also, cheating plots often suck, so…

Also, even though the cheating protagonist is supposedly bi, the word is never used. I bet I could fill a fucking bingo card with all the bad bi shit going on here. Fuck you.

Verdict: Go

This is some sort of fight between love and death over an interracial black/white m/f couple during the Great Depression. Interesting, but I don’t think I’m ever going to read it myself. No point keeping it on my TBR.

Verdict: Go

I can’t really find a reason to keep this on my TBR. A lot of people like it, but… eh.

Verdict: Go

And with that, I’ve but my TBR down to 408. I might keep doing ten books per post for a while, at least until I’m halfway through my to-read shelf. There are 41 pages to get through and I’m only on page four.

