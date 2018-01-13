Currently Reading Book Tag

I’m stealing this tag from Benni @ Benni Loves Books because I felt like it… and I didn’t have a blog post lined up for today. This tag was created by BookTuber Charly Reynhorse. Thanks, Google. I also went back to the original video to make sure I get her exact wording since things can be lost in communication sometimes. I’ve shortened one question and added one capital letter, but otherwise left them untouched.

These questions are about reading routines.

1. How many books do you usually read at once?

One, unless a book I’m reading is really long, I’m taking a long time reading it, or I just really want to read another one/the other one is super short.

I do this with the Chameleon Moon books, for instance, because they’re massive and feel even longer because I’m reading them on my Kindle app.

2. If you’re reading more than one book at a time, how do you decide when to switch to reading the other book?

If I’m reading one long master book and reading shorter ones in between, I usually read the entire shorter one and then read a chapter or two of the longer one before starting the next.

I’ll occasionally read a chapter of the longer book while in the middle of a shorter one, but that depends on how good my focus is for the shorter book. Sometimes I feel like I can’t do that without forgetting everything.

3. Do you ever switch bookmarks while you’re part way through a book?

Not usually. I pick one and stick to it, unless I lose it or it gets damaged somehow.

4. Where do you keep the book you’re currently reading?

Bedside table, often on top of my TBR pile.

When doing reading challenges, the pile can get pretty tall but otherwise I try to keep it shorter and keep my to-reads on the shelf, unless it’s something special like the one physical ARC I’ve ever had in my house or a book I really want to read next.

5. What time of day do you spend the most time reading?

Usually late at night. I’m either a vampire or a huge procrastinator.

(Hint: it’s both)

6. How long do you typically read for in one go?

This varies because my concentration level is all over the place. I try to read at least a chapter every time I sit down to read. Sometimes that turns into several chapters, or half the book, or the entire book if it’s short.

Short stories I often try to read in one sitting, with maybe the occasional break to walk around or pee.

7. Do you read hard covers with the dust jacket on or off?

Off. They get in my way and I’m worried about damaging them if I take the book out of the house.

8. Which position do you mainly use to read?

Various positions in bed. At the moment I’m shifting between sitting upright against the pillow with the book resting (partially) on my raised knees, or reclining sideways on top of the spare pillow that I’ve barely used to it’s still pretty tall with the book resting on the same magic giant pillow, hand often under my head because I’ve got a sore neck at the moment.

I got a double bed recently and it’s great… even if I use it as a shelf half the time.

9. Do you take the book you’re currently reading with you everywhere you go?

Usually, unless I’m specifically worried about it getting banged up in my bag.

10. How often do you update your progress in the book you’re currently reading on Goodreads?

All the fucking time. I try to read at least five percent before doing it, but sometimes there’s a note I want to make or I reach the end of a chapter or I just want a BREAK. I hate leaving my Goodreads updated when I go off and do something else.

11. Who would you like to tag?

I HATE TAGGING PEOPLE. If you see this and haven’t done it yet, YOU’RE TAGGED.

