Down the TBR Hole #15 – Double Trouble Edition

My TBR shelf has gone back up to 416 books because of course it has. In honour of my continued TBR-hoarding, this edition of Down the TBR Hole will have me assessing ten books instead of five.

CW: The book cover and Goodreads page both use the author’s deadname. The blurb on Goodreads also includes ableist slurs (most are positioned as uncalled-for but one of them is used casually).

Okay, so this is one that I’ve been going back and forth about. I know Elliot Wake did something shitty on Twitter (I seem to have a vague recollection of him harassing black women?) so I don’t want to spend money on his work. However, I did find this in my local library system, which is weird since the city library system doesn’t have it. Weirder still? The city library system has Bad Boy but my local one doesn’t. What are you people doing?

So I guess I’ll read it at some point even if I don’t plan to read everything the author has ever done. Just this and Bad Boy, probably. If my friends hadn’t rated this so highly, it’d probably be off my TBR.

Verdict: Stay

I was checking the low-star reviews on Goodreads and came across someone mentioning this author has behaved badly, so I’ve been googling and found this case of her apparently celebrating extreme hostility towards a blogger. Questionable, but it happened a couple of years ago and she’s not front and centre.

However, I can’t find this book in either of the library systems I use and reviews are telling me that the blurb is inaccurate. There also seems to be a huge amount of anti-gay bullshit that isn’t properly resolved.

Verdict: Go

I was bored the instant I looked at this book, honestly.

(TW: for an uncensored quoted ableist slur in the linked review) Oh and HOLY shit apparently the R-slur is used REPEATEDLY??? And of course there’s anti-bisexual nonsense because why wouldn’t there be

get the fuck outta my house

Verdict: Go

I’ve been meaning to read this forever. TW: rape.

Verdict: Stay

Don’t be fooled by the cover and title. This is a contemporary about a girl conceived via a sperm donor and raised by a single-by-choice mother.

Apparently there’s a trans guy supporting character and one of the MC’s donor-siblings is biracial Asian (can’t find specifics in the reviews). I think another donor-sibling has two mums but I’m not 100% sure.

Sounds interesting, but the ebook is expensive as fuck and I’m not interested enough to fork out money and shelf-space for a paperback.

Verdict: Go

Oh, I already know what I’m doing with this one. Genderfluid MC, I was gonna read it last year but then didn’t, available from the library…

Verdict: Stay

Eh, sounds like every bi character is a flirty, flaky stereotype, the Jewish rep is factually inaccurate and the bipolar rep is potentially questionable but I can’t seem to find an ownvoices review for that.

Verdict: Go

#8: The Great American Whatever by Tim Federle

This book keeps appearing in my life. Mostly in the library. A person I’m close to really disliked this book, and apparently there are some shitty references to seizures? Eh. I’m not that desperate for queer rep.

Verdict: Go

Oh. Girl hate. Great.

From what I’m reading in the reviews, there’s some good stuff in there but the voice isn’t great and you have to slog through a lot of the book to get to the good stuff.

On the upside, she has two mums, though. So that’s nice. But still.

Verdict: Go

*calls up past self to ask her why she thought I’d want to read this*

Verdict: Go

That was a pretty harsh one, but at least it got my TBR down to 409. By the time I post this, it will probably have shot up again.

*checks TBR right before scheduling this post* Yep, it’s back up to 416 again (update: it’s since gone down a bit because I’m reading a lot). Maybe the next one of these I’ll do will also be a ten-book ordeal. I started out doing five books because I was worried I’d have a hard time kicking books off my TBR, or I’d have too easy a time and run out of TBR really quickly. Neither of those things seem to have happened.

