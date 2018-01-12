ARC Review: Relay by Layla Reyne

Captain is not a title Alejandro “Alex” Cantu takes lightly. Elected by his teammates to helm the US Men’s Swim Team, he proudly accepts the role, despite juggling endless training, team administrative work, and helping out on the family farm. And despite his ex-lover, Dane Ellis—swimming’s biggest star—also making the Olympic Team. Dane has been a pawn in his celebrity parents’ empire from crib to pool, flashing his camera-ready smile on demand and staying deeply in the closet. Only once did he drop the act—the summer he fell in love with Alex. Ten years later, Dane longs to cut his parents’ strings, drop his too-bright smile, and beg Alex for another chance. Alex, though, isn’t ready to forgive and forget, and Dane is a distraction he doesn’t need on his team, until an injury forces Alex to accept Dane as his medley relay anchor. Working together, their passion reignites. When Dane’s parents threaten reprisal and Alex is accused of doping, the two must risk everything to prove Alex’s innocence, to love one another, and to win back their spots on the team, together.

Second-chance romance about gay Olympic swimmers? Sign me up. I actually requested this e-ARC from Netgalley on release day, so I’m sort of surprised I was approved. Go Riptide.

Details at a glance:

Title: Relay

Series/Standalone: Series (Changing Lanes #1)

Author: Layla Reyne

Genre: Contemporary/Romance

First published: Jan 8 2018

Format: eARC

Pairings: M/M

Sexual content: Explicit

Rep: Gay Mexican MC, gay MC, black supporting character, bisexual supporting character, unlabelled queer supporting character

Ownvoices: No

Content warnings: Internalised homophobia/homomisia, anti-gay parents, suicide joke, parent with breast cancer, ableist language, “more than friends” rhetoric

I wasn’t sure whether I’d like this going in, but I ended up really enjoying it. Some of the writing came of a little fetish-y to me, but I have trouble figuring out whether it was or whether it’s just my grey-aceness biting me in the ass again.

Alex and Dane are both supremely well-drawn characters. Both of their shitty attitudes make sense in context of the story. Alex is worn out from taking on too many tasks including captaining the swim team, working part-time and trying to be there for his sick mother, and now has to contend with the guy who just up and left him and all the hurt feelings that brings back. Dane has been forced to play a role his entire life, and that has left him isolated and forced to be an asshole to grab what his parents have decided he deserves. Neither of them knows about the other’s circumstances, which only adds fuel to the fire.

Alex is well and truly out as a gay man and is proud of that and his Mexican heritage, but Dane’s circumstances have forced him to remain in the closet for over a decade. There are multiple times where Alex is put in a position to potentially out Dane, but even when things are bad between them or it’d make things easier for Alex, that’s not ever an option to him. I really felt like this author understood how serious outing someone can be.

I ended up being really invested in Alex and Dane’s relationship, and the state of their careers. Both men have made a lot of mistakes they need to fix, and part of their stories is becoming self-aware about their own fuckups and how they affected the other person. Dane’s story is largely about becoming independent after a life of living under his parents’ conservative thumb, while much of Alex’s story is geared towards forgiveness and learning to let other people share his burdens.

I also love Alex’s entire family. They didn’t have a huge amount of page time, but his mother and sister were really well-rounded. They serve as a huge contrast to Dane’s shitty family, who I definitely want to fight even though I’ve never in a real fight in my life.

There are some iffy “more than friends” lines which annoyed me as someone on the aro spectrum since that’s the sort of thing that implies romantic relationships are superior to platonic ones. I’m used to seeing it in romances but it’s still annoying.

There’s also a throwaway line about Bas, the bi character, wanting to fuck everything that moves, but the rep is good otherwise. He’s a three-dimensional character who actively stands up for his teammates. There’s a section where a straight character talks about some “gay for you” bullshit and he’s fully prepared to fight the guy for being a dickhead. He’s also a white dude with dreadlocks, which is annoying, but overall he’s written pretty well. He’s actually one of my favourite characters. Bright, cheerful, ready to start an all-out war for the sake of his friends. Apparently he’s one of the protagonists in the sequel, so I guess I’m reading that one as well.

Overall, I really enjoyed this and will keep an eye out for the sequel.

