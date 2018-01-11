ARC Review: The Summer of Jordi Perez by Amy Spalding

Seventeen, fashion-obsessed, and gay, Abby Ives has always been content playing the sidekick in other people’s lives. While her friends and sister have plunged headfirst into the world of dating and romances, Abby has stayed focused on her plus-size style blog and her dreams of taking the fashion industry by storm. When she lands a prized internship at her favorite local boutique, she’s thrilled to take her first step into her dream career. She doesn’t expect to fall for her fellow intern, Jordi Perez. Abby knows it’s a big no-no to fall for a colleague. She also knows that Jordi documents her whole life in photographs, while Abby would prefer to stay behind the scenes. Then again, nothing is going as expected this summer. She’s competing against the girl she’s kissing to win a paid job at the boutique. She’s somehow managed to befriend Jax, a lacrosse-playing bro type who needs help in a project that involves eating burgers across L.A.’s eastside. Suddenly, she doesn’t feel like a sidekick. Is it possible Abby’s finally in her own story? But when Jordi’s photography puts Abby in the spotlight, it feels like a betrayal, rather than a starring role. Can Abby find a way to reconcile her positive yet private sense of self with the image that other people have of her? Is this just Abby’s summer of fashion? Or will it truly be The Summer of Jordi Perez (and the Best Burger in Los Angeles)?

Twitter is screaming about this book, so when I saw that it was on Edelweiss, I immediately got over my total confusion with how the damn website works to snap it up.

Just kidding. I still don’t understand Edelweiss. I just made it bend to my will long enough to grab this.

Details at a glance:

Title: The Summer of Jordi Perez (And the Best Burger in Los Angeles)

Series/Standalone: Standalone

Author: Amy Spalding

Genre: YA Contemporary

First published: April 3rd 2018

Format: e-ARC

Pairings: F/F

Sexual content: None

Rep: Fat lesbian MC, Mexican-American LI, black supporting character

Ownvoices: Yes for fat rep, unknown for queer rep

Content warnings: Ableist language, weight loss pressure, anti-fat relatives, lowkey anti-gay parent, bi erasure

This is a fun novel about a career-focused plus-sized fashion blogger who’s also a lesbian. My review might be a little messy because I’m trying super hard to be positive even though there was one part that really annoyed me and has kind of ruined my enjoyment.

Let’s start with some positives.

It’s awesome to see fat queer rep. Intersectional stories can be hard to find sometimes, especially in mainstream publishing.

Abby is a great character. She’s bright, cheerful (usually), and has a great sense of style and pink hair! While she is super chatty and usually decked out in bright colours, she does have her insecurities. She’s totally fine with being fat, but doesn’t want to post pictures of herself on her fashion blog because of the potential fallout from anti-fat strangers.

Abby does have to face anti-fat microaggressions fairly often, and she has some great stuff to say about the way “fat” is treated like an insult when it shouldn’t be, because being fat isn’t a bad thing. She’s often put at odds with her mother, who runs a health food blog and regularly pushes Abby to lose weight. She’s also pretty weird about Abby being gay. They have a complicated relationship.

The friendships in this book are super interesting. You have the established best friends Abby and Maliah, plus their larger group of girls. You also have Abby’s newer friendship with lacrosse bro Jax. Abby’s friendship with Maliah has become more complicated since Maliah got a boyfriend and has less time for her. Abby grapples with feelings of abandonment because of this. Jax is such a bro, but he’s also a good friend to Abby and super supportive. It’s really cool to see a character who has both male and female close friends.

The relationship between Abby and Jordi is super cute, but I did have some issues with the pacing at times, especially in the last quarter.

On the bi erasure: It’s like the author was trying to avoid bi erasure for a lot of the book but still messed it up. For example, she put liking boys in opposition to liking girls as if they’re mutually exclusive, acted like the only possibility for a character of unknown orientation was to either be straight or gay. There is one token mention of bisexuality, but then not long afterwards, suddenly the characters talking about finding more gay people for the main character to date as if bisexuals and pansexuals and other queer folk have suddenly stopped existing again.

One token mention of bisexuality does not undo the erasure everywhere else. It’s so, so easy to avoid erasing us and yet authors keep failing. I actually thought the author was trying early on and just was really not good at it, given there was more about “does she like girls” rather than “is she gay” but nope. We got into that fun little tradition later on.

I wanted to like this book, but I’m absolutely tired of queer books doing this and I’m really starting to regret getting a review copy because I don’t want to deal with this anymore. This has literally ruined my enjoyment of this book. I hope this changes in the final copy, but I’m not holding my breath.

(If any of this changes in the final copy, feel free to let me know and I’ll add a note to this review, but I’m not spending money to find out myself.)

