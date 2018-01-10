WWW Wednesday is hosted by The Little Book Owl and asks three questions:

What Are You Currently Reading? What Did You Recently Finish Reading? What Do You Plan on Reading Next?

What Are You Currently Reading

I grabbed The Summer of Jordi Perez off Edelweiss (I still don’t understand Edelweiss) and and probably going to finish that first. I’m taking my time with The Lifeline Signal because it’s so long.

The Summer of Jordi Perez is super gay, and the main character is a fat lesbian girl with pink hair and a plus-sized fashion blog.

What Did You Recently Finish Reading

I actually really liked Not Otherwise Specified. There were a few things that bothered me, but overall it wasn’t nearly as bad as a lot of (clearly bi-hating) people have made it out to be. I read it for the Eating Disorder category as part of Mental Health Book Bingo (here’s my TBR).

My review.

What Do You Plan on Reading Next

This is the one with the cartoon naked people.

Whether I read Fortitude Smashed or My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness will probably depend on which arrives from Book Depository first.

Both of these are reads for Mental Health Book Bingo.

Edit: I just got approved for Relay by Layla Reyne on Netgalley, so I might get onto that one first since a) these other books aren’t here yet and b) Relay just came out and I don’t like leaving review copies super late when close to or after the release date.

