Down the TBR Hole #14

Down the TBR hole is a weekly meme created by Lia @ Lost in a Story that revolves around clearing out all the books on your TBR you’re never going to read anyway. I’ll let Lia describe how it works:

Most of you probably know this feeling, your Goodreads TBR pile keeps growing and growing and it seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. You keep adding, but you add more than you actually read. And then when you’re scrolling through your list, you realize that you have no idea what half the books are about and why you added them. Well that’s going to change! It works like this: ~ Go to your goodreads to-read shelf. ~ Order on ascending date added. ~ Take the first 5 (or 10 (or even more!) if you’re feeling adventurous) books. Of course if you do this weekly, you start where you left off the last time. ~ Read the synopses of the books ~ Decide: keep it or should it go?

Posting about New Year stuff disrupted my super vague posting schedule, but we’re back.

I forgot this book existed. And it sounds like the relationship is extremely toxic, on purpose, but I don’t wanna read it.

Verdict: Go

Apparently this is boring, info-dumpy and super hetero. I could possibly have dealt with the first two given opinions can be subjective, but not in connection to that last point. Fuck off.

Verdict: Go

Pros: Jewish, some queerness. Cons: I’m cutting down on my M/F shit unless there’s a specific reason for a book to stay, I forgot this book existed, I am not invested in reading this book, this book is very long for something I’m not particularly interested in.

Verdict: Go

I keep meaning to read this one. Apparently the MC is bisexual with a male and female love interest. The reviews are mixed, but a lot of the bad reviews just seem super whiny, so…

Verdict: Stay

Fake dating and friends to lovers. It’s probably fine, but the concept of the two girls pretending to date to get male attention puts me right the hell off. I just think this would piss me off too much, even though the bullshit is apparently corrected later in the book.

Maybe I’d consider reading it if it was shorter, like a novella, but it’s not.

Verdict: Go

