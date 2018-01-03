WWW Wednesday is hosted by The Little Book Owl and asks three questions:

What Are You Currently Reading? What Did You Recently Finish Reading? What Do You Plan on Reading Next?

What Are You Currently Reading

The Lifeline Signal is the sequel to Chameleon Moon and focuses on a different cast of characters, who seem to be younger. It also starts outside the setting of the first book. I’m not very far into it yet but it’s pretty cool that the protagonist (so far; if it’s anything like book 1 there might be multiple MCs) is a Native American nonbinary person and that it seems a lot of weird shit from book 1 will be explained better.

I kinda miss the cast from book 1, though. I hope at least some of them show up.

What Did You Recently Finish Reading

Runtime is a prequel to Chameleon Moon that focuses on the events immediately preceding that book. I wrote a short review on Goodreads.

What Do You Plan on Reading Next

Not Otherwise Specified has a black bisexual MC who is recovering from an eating disorder.

